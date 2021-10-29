NFL Twitter reacts to hilarious new meme of Packers' Aaron Rodgers
Aaron Rodgers helped the shorthanded Green Bay Packers take down the previously undefeated Arizona Cardinals by a score of 24-21 on Thursday Night Football.
And the Packers quarterback also provided the internet with a hilarious new meme.
Early in the third quarter of the victory, Rodgers connected with wide receiver Randall Cobb for a two-yard touchdown.
Just like old times.@AaronRodgers12 & @RCobb18 extend the @Packers lead! #GoPackGo
📺: #GBvsAZ on NFLN/FOX/PRIME VIDEO
📱: https://t.co/LjvhBMbwf9 pic.twitter.com/g3eDdOTEdf
— NFL (@NFL) October 29, 2021
But the best part of the play wasn't the throw or the catch.
Rodgers got rocked by a Cardinals defender right after releasing the ball. The hit nearly knocked Rodgers' helmet off his head, leaving the quarterback looking like this.
Rodgers took the tough late hit, but still delivered the TD 💪 pic.twitter.com/Nlwxgb0Z2e
— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 29, 2021
This shot by FOX of Aaron Rodgers. #Packers pic.twitter.com/YZvqONyh98
— Kyle Malzhan (@KyleMalzhan) October 29, 2021
And just like that, a new meme was born.
Of course, Twitter had a ton of fun with the photo. Here are some of the best reactions:
Too late to change my Halloween costume? pic.twitter.com/4ErvFiGal4
— Scott Hanson (@ScottHanson) October 29, 2021
When you realize it’s 2 days until #Halloween and you don’t have a costume. #GBvsAZ #packers #AaronRodgers pic.twitter.com/sjgjLpCeI5
— Janell (@JanellWheeler) October 29, 2021
Cool nose strap pic.twitter.com/agQGnd7ruP
— Cousin Sal (@TheCousinSal) October 29, 2021
"yep. that's me. you're probably wondering how i ended up in this situation." pic.twitter.com/2bvovXqOzK
— SB Nation (@SBNation) October 29, 2021
Legend. pic.twitter.com/qJIvcsHEPv
— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) October 29, 2021
Gonna need a full 15 minute break from this game to laugh at this picture of Aaron Rodgers pic.twitter.com/dR2pJU6yNe
— Seth Guttman (@Seth_Guttman) October 29, 2021
So #Meta, huh?? @AaronRodgers12 pic.twitter.com/W5PowsuO63
— Heather Spurley (@catalytic1) October 29, 2021
Rodgers finished the night 22 of 37 through the air for 184 yards and two touchdowns as the Packers improved to 7-1 with a seventh consecutive victory.