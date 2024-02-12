NFL Twitter reacts to Deebo Samuel injury scare in Super Bowl

After losing Dre Greenlaw to injury earlier in the game, the San Francisco 49ers were dealt another injury in the third quarter. After running a route on third down, star pass-catcher Deebo Samuel appeared to suffer an apparent leg injury.

After leaving the field, Samuel was listed as questionable to return to the game. Despite his questionable tag, Samuel returned to the field on the next possession for the 49ers.

Through three quarters, Samuel has three receptions for 33 yards against the Chiefs in the Super Bowl.

Following Samuel’s injury scare, the NFL community on Twitter chimed in with reactions. Here’s what fans and analysts were saying during the game on Super Bowl Sunday.

This post originally appeared on Niners Wire! Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

Deebo Samuel is down with an apparent leg injury pic.twitter.com/3uCy2Rt0jA — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 12, 2024

49ers fans seeing Deebo Samuel injured pic.twitter.com/MVEYwtjfMU — Blake Garman (@FrostedBlakes34) February 12, 2024

Deebo Samuel walks off without a limp, but maybe a little gingerly — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) February 12, 2024

Story originally appeared on Niners Wire