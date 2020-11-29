NFL Twitter reacts to controversial call that wiped out Patriots touchdown vs. Cardinals

Nick Goss
·3 min read

NFL Twitter reacts to controversial call that wiped out Pats TD vs. Cardinals originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots were all excited after Gunner Olszewski returned a punt 82 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter of Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals, but that joy quickly disappeared when a controversial penalty was called.

The officials ruled that Patriots linebacker Anfernee Jennings threw an illegal blindside block -- a 15-yard penalty that negated the touchdown and took points off the board.

Jennings appeared to make a good, hard block on the play. Patriots head coach Bill Belichick certainly agreed, as he was absolutely furious on the sideline making his case to the referee. 

The penalty ended up costing the Patriots four points because they had to settle for a field goal on their ensuing drive, which started at the 39-yard line due to the flag.

Here's some notable Twitter reaction to the call that took away a Patriots touchdown.

 

