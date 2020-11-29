NFL Twitter reacts to controversial call that wiped out Patriots touchdown vs. Cardinals

NFL Twitter reacts to controversial call that wiped out Pats TD vs. Cardinals originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots were all excited after Gunner Olszewski returned a punt 82 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter of Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals, but that joy quickly disappeared when a controversial penalty was called.

The officials ruled that Patriots linebacker Anfernee Jennings threw an illegal blindside block -- a 15-yard penalty that negated the touchdown and took points off the board.

Jennings appeared to make a good, hard block on the play. Patriots head coach Bill Belichick certainly agreed, as he was absolutely furious on the sideline making his case to the referee.

The penalty ended up costing the Patriots four points because they had to settle for a field goal on their ensuing drive, which started at the 39-yard line due to the flag.

Here's some notable Twitter reaction to the call that took away a Patriots touchdown.

Can't be facing your own end zone when delivering a block. Wipes out Olszewski return. Gunner's been a ticking time bomb. Everybody knew that was coming. pic.twitter.com/LkhDAREuX6 — Tom E. Curran (@tomecurran) November 29, 2020

Dean Blandino twisting himself into a pretzel on the Fox broadcast trying to defend that call — Derek Havens (@PatriotsHaven) November 29, 2020

pATriots gEt aLl thE cAllS https://t.co/KcomqXmIvW — Greg Knopping (@GregKnopping) November 29, 2020

Really awful call. The officials saw a huge hit and instinctively flagged Anfernee Jennings. — Henry McKenna (@McKennAnalysis) November 29, 2020

Olszewski with a punt return spark. Jennings penalized for a block that special teamers dream about. Nothing blindside about it. #Patriots — Jim McBride (@globejimmcbride) November 29, 2020

You could see that block coming for 20 yards. Awful enforcement of that rule. https://t.co/il3g8wk343 — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) November 29, 2020

That is one of the worst penalties I’ve ever seen called in a NFL game — Derek Havens (@PatriotsHaven) November 29, 2020

Gunner Olszewski's first career touchdown is coming back for an illegal blindside block. Anfernee Jennings the offending party. Would've been a clean hit until a year or two ago. Dumb rule. — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) November 29, 2020

From the lip-reading department...



Bill Belichick to official on the Anfernee Jennings penalty for a block on the punt return: "He's about to make the [expletive] tackle!" — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) November 29, 2020

That blindside block call on the Patriots is so, so tough. I get the spirit of the rule, but what's he supposed to do? That block creates a TD. — Robert Mays (@robertmays) November 29, 2020

That was not only NOT a blind side block it was a fantastic block. Took one from the Patriots — Elle Duncan (@elleduncanESPN) November 29, 2020

Blindside block by Anfernee Jennings negates Gunner Olszewski's touchdown return. Still gives the Patriots good field position. Gunner probably would have scored without the block. Tough flag. It's the correct call, but you can debate whether it should be. — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) November 29, 2020