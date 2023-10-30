Advertisement

NFL Twitter reacts to Brock Purdy’s 3 turnover performance in loss vs. Bengals

Tommy Call
·5 min read
In need of a bounce back performance after a two interception effort against the Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night Football last week, Brock Purdy’s struggles continued in a duel with Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 8. 

En route to the San Francisco 49ers’ third straight loss, Purdy turned the ball over three times, including back-to-back interceptions on consecutive throws. Purdy then turned the ball over on a fumble in the final minutes of Sunday’s 31-17 loss to the Bengals in Santa Clara.

The 49ers’ defense didn’t have much of an answer for Burrow on Sunday. The former No. 1 overall pick sliced and diced his way to 283 yards on 28-of-32 passing for three touchdowns. Burrow also hurt the 49ers on the ground, rushing for 43 yards.

Following the 49ers’ third consecutive loss, the NFL Twitter on community exploded with reactions. Here’s a look at what fans and analysts were saying on Sunday afternoon on social media about the Purdy and the 49ers.

