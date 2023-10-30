NFL Twitter reacts to Brock Purdy’s 3 turnover performance in loss vs. Bengals

In need of a bounce back performance after a two interception effort against the Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night Football last week, Brock Purdy’s struggles continued in a duel with Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 8.

En route to the San Francisco 49ers’ third straight loss, Purdy turned the ball over three times, including back-to-back interceptions on consecutive throws. Purdy then turned the ball over on a fumble in the final minutes of Sunday’s 31-17 loss to the Bengals in Santa Clara.

The 49ers’ defense didn’t have much of an answer for Burrow on Sunday. The former No. 1 overall pick sliced and diced his way to 283 yards on 28-of-32 passing for three touchdowns. Burrow also hurt the 49ers on the ground, rushing for 43 yards.

Following the 49ers’ third consecutive loss, the NFL Twitter on community exploded with reactions. Here’s a look at what fans and analysts were saying on Sunday afternoon on social media about the Purdy and the 49ers.

Brock Purdy in pressure situations last 3 weeks

pic.twitter.com/85CLNWKie8 — John Chapman (@JL_Chapman) October 29, 2023

Poor run defense didn’t lose this game, David. Brock Purdy did. You can admit it. https://t.co/Dwu3ow5E3w — Grant Cohn (@grantcohn) October 29, 2023

Brock Purdy this season: First five games: 9 TD, 0 INT

Last three games: 3 TD, 5 INT The 49ers have lost 3 straight 👀 pic.twitter.com/MmjYvmO94g — ESPN (@espn) October 29, 2023

Brock Purdy is 0-3 since being asked about the Ringer QB rankings #nextgenstats https://t.co/QudGX0lq8y — Steven Ruiz (@theStevenRuiz) October 29, 2023

“Dad what was Brock Purdy like pre-concussion?” pic.twitter.com/7u4tBmzWj1 — Leo Luna (@LeoLuna93) October 29, 2023

That's five interceptions in the last three games. About 10-12 Jimmy “oh-no” throws off of the right arm of Brock Purdy. We’re getting close to having a serious dialogue about the quarterback position in San Francisco. — Bonta Hill (@BontaHill) October 29, 2023

Too much heat on Steve Wilks and not enough on Shanahan/Purdy/Offense for the last 3 weeks — warriorsworld (@warriorsworld) October 29, 2023

The clock just struck midnight on Brock Purdy's Cinderella story. — Grant Cohn (@grantcohn) October 29, 2023

I thoroughly enjoyed the Brock Purdy Era. — Grant Cohn (@grantcohn) October 29, 2023

We might be approaching midnight for young Brock Purdy… — nick wright (@getnickwright) October 29, 2023

Purdy's got heart. He just made two of the worst throws of his life, and still threw it across the field on the run for a critical third down — Marcus Thompson II (@ThompsonScribe) October 29, 2023

On Brock Purdy's first interception, it was supposed to be a handoff to Elijah Mitchell that was missed. The improvised part of it failed when Browns linebacker Germaine Pratt got his hand on the pass and deflected it to himself. — Matt Maiocco (Threads @maiocconbcs) (@MaioccoNBCS) October 29, 2023

Passes caught from Brock Purdy in his last two attempts: Bengals defenders – 2

49ers WRs – 0

pic.twitter.com/O2p4TibzXz — PFF (@PFF) October 29, 2023

Brock Purdy – Secondary concussion watch.

This play happened late in the game. Repeat concussion risk remains high 7-10 days out from initial one. Monitoring for if he winds up back in concussion protocol.

Of note, 49ers are on bye this next week.

pic.twitter.com/CyrAzz6Ufb — Jeff Mueller, PT, DPT (@jmthrivept) October 29, 2023

Brock Purdy Linsanity run is over.. 😩😩😩😩😩😩 — Shohei Ohtani Stan Account (@AndyKHLiu) October 29, 2023

PFF about to show their turnover worthy play stat with Purdy. He is the perfect example of a QB having his luck run out and teams start catching his mistakes. — Marcus Johnson (@TheMarcJohnNFL) October 29, 2023

Purdy was 4th in turnover-worthy play rate heading into this week. The luck is running out. https://t.co/ZMJnVZd9Au — Ian Kenyon (@ikenyonFB) October 29, 2023

Purdy got concussed 6 days ago. He’s playing already, smacked his head on the ground and immediately grabbed his head, and he stays in the game. Total negligence. — Mitchell Schwartz (@MitchSchwartz71) October 29, 2023

Brock Purdy is not the real deal. He’s a fugazi. — Grant Cohn (@grantcohn) October 29, 2023

Brock Purdy: 5 INTs last 3 weeks Not good enough — Akash Anavarathan (@akashanav) October 29, 2023

Brock Purdy is starting to turn into a pumpkin. — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) October 29, 2023

The regression to the mean on Brock Purdy INTs have been back breaking for the 49ers’ offense. Last one is absolutely inexcusable. — Akash Anavarathan (@akashanav) October 29, 2023

Those Purdy over Herbert takes are looking even wilder now. — Ryan G Hensley (@ryanghensley) October 29, 2023

I genuinely think the 49ers need to consider making some changes at the bye week. This isn't a matter of talent. There's a scheme issue here that hasn't been fixed in three weeks. — Kyle, a Madson (@KyleAMadson) October 29, 2023

49ers have now lost three straight games since this photo pic.twitter.com/80aUOeAROj — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) October 29, 2023

This is a completely different 49ers team. I have no idea what to say at this point. — Evan Sowards (@EvanSowards) October 29, 2023

49ers season so far pic.twitter.com/TWfqmERxXm — Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) October 29, 2023

For 5 games I thought 49ers were best team in NFL, now they appear to be just another team. — Lowell Cohn (@LowellCohn) October 29, 2023

The 49ers are pretenders. — Grant Cohn (@grantcohn) October 29, 2023

Two weeks in a row, Steve Wilks is getting worked on defensive by the opposing playcaller Not used to seeing a #49ers’ defense with zero resistance — Akash Anavarathan (@akashanav) October 29, 2023

