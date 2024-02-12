NFL Twitter reacts to 49ers dropping Super Bowl vs. Chiefs in OT

After the fourth quarter ended with a 22-22 tie, overtime got underway between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII.

Despite Brock Purdy and Christian McCaffrey leading a drive down the field and into the red zone on the opening possession of overtime, the 49ers had to settle for a field goal. Jake Moody drove in a 22-yard field goal to give the 49ers a 25-22 lead over the Chiefs.

However, with the chance to win the game with a touchdown, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes didn’t miss. Mahomes led a drive down the field that ended with a touchdown pass to Mecole Hardman to win the game in overtime.

With a 25-22 win, the Chiefs became the first team in 20 seasons to win back-to-back Super Bowls.

Following the 49ers’ tough loss in overtime of the Super Bowl, the NFL community on Twitter weighed in with different reactions.

Kyle Shanahan When Calling Plays in the Super Bowl: • 0-3 Record

• Outscored 29-74 in 2nd Half/OT pic.twitter.com/k91shqk2A6 — College Football Report (@CFBRep) February 12, 2024

https://x.com/JDumasReports/status/1756910538444185636?s=20

Fully aware how much this will anger people, but the Chiefs won this game rather than the 49ers blowing it.

CMC got 30 touches. That’s plenty. A 39-31 split of pass to run is completely normal in today’s NFL. If you must find blame, special teams blunders are where to look. — Mark Willard (@Mark_T_Willard) February 12, 2024

Eight passes on the first nine plays of the second half. Three drives that barely took three minutes off of the clock. Muffed punt. Blocked PAT. Missed opportunities. The Niners gave another ring away to Kansas City. https://t.co/L8bngYH11a — Bonta Hill (@BontaHill) February 12, 2024

Recency bias, perhaps, but this one stings and hurts more than SB 54/SB 48:

— in 48, they were sorta lucky to be in it post-blackout

— 54 was brutal, no doubt, but …

— this is the one that was the revenge game, the "second chance" so many craved, with a better QB and roster — Brian Murphy (@knbrmurph) February 12, 2024

The outcome sucks.

Kyle shanahan should be and will be the coach next year.

Brock purdy should be and will be the QB next year.

Mahomes is the best player in the league. Goodnight chat tomorrow.#fttb — Mark Willard (@Mark_T_Willard) February 12, 2024

In regulation, 49ers defense allowed *one* touchdown to the Mahomes Chiefs — on a 16 yard drive. Wow. There is no human way to lose a Super Bowl that way — Brian Murphy (@knbrmurph) February 12, 2024

Death, taxes, and the 49ers losing in the most horrific way possible. — Bobby Spang (@BSpang75) February 12, 2024

Best fans in the world ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ZfrjaroYFT — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) February 12, 2024

Kyle Shanahan: Blew a 25-point lead in Super Bowl 51

Blew a 10-point lead in Super Bowl 54

Blew a 10-point lead in Super Bowl 58 It’s time to call Shanahan & the #49ers exactly what they are… The biggest choke artists in NFL History. pic.twitter.com/UEQZJaX65q — James Nagle (@NagleNFL) February 12, 2024

I'm sorry 49ers’ fans, I’m pretty numb and this is a loss that will haunt this organization forever. Damn… — Bonta Hill (@BontaHill) February 12, 2024

It’s just the same shit every time. No matter how good the 49ers are. How good the quarterback is. How good the skill position players are. Same shit every time. Choke artist. — Evan Sowards (@EvanSowards) February 12, 2024

thinking the 49ers lost cause they didn’t have Greenlaw or didn’t do this on that play isn’t how football works. There are 70ish plays in a game. They made too many mistakes and failed to capitalize and put the Chiefs away. It sucks, but you can’t boil the loss down to one thing. — KP (@KP_Show) February 12, 2024

How the 49ers losing Super Bowl LVIII to end their season sounded on 49ers radio pic.twitter.com/vYlOgbfO9P — Nick Piccone (@_piccone) February 12, 2024

This how the 49ers fans Acting Right now 💀 pic.twitter.com/tLKL2ITOnP — cantgaurdmee☄️💕👨🏾‍🦯++ (@ihydj_) February 12, 2024

The #49ers put me in a place where I don't know if I'll ever be able to enjoy regular season football again. I am going to crave winning a Super Bowl for the rest of my life until it happens. September-December football is becoming damn near meaningless. — Nick Newman (@NinerNick_22) February 12, 2024

Kyle Shanahan has blown a 10+ point lead in all three Super Bowls he's coached in. #49ers — Jeff Kerr (@JeffKerrCBS) February 12, 2024

