NFL Twitter reacts to 49ers dropping Super Bowl vs. Chiefs in OT

Tommy Call
·4 min read

After the fourth quarter ended with a 22-22 tie, overtime got underway between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII.

Despite Brock Purdy and Christian McCaffrey leading a drive down the field and into the red zone on the opening possession of overtime, the 49ers had to settle for a field goal. Jake Moody drove in a 22-yard field goal to give the 49ers a 25-22 lead over the Chiefs.

However, with the chance to win the game with a touchdown, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes didn’t miss. Mahomes led a drive down the field that ended with a touchdown pass to Mecole Hardman to win the game in overtime.

With a 25-22 win, the Chiefs became the first team in 20 seasons to win back-to-back Super Bowls.

Following the 49ers’ tough loss in overtime of the Super Bowl, the NFL community on Twitter weighed in with different reactions.

