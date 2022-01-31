NFL Twitter reacts to 49ers' collapse, Jimmy Garoppolo crucial interception

Twitter reacts to Jimmy G's crushing pick in 49ers' tough loss originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers' season came to an end in a not-so-glamorous fashion.

After leading the Los Angeles Rams 17-7 through the first three quarters of Sunday's NFC Championship Game at SoFi Stadium, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and the 49ers' offense failed to score in the final quarter.

San Francisco's Super Bowl LVI hopes came to an end after Garoppolo threw a backbreaking interception on the 49ers' final drive, ending the game by a score of 20-17 after a few kneel-downs from Los Angeles.

49ersâ€™ final drive ends on an interception by Jimmy G ðŸ˜ž pic.twitter.com/BLM3XofZkw — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) January 31, 2022

Deebo and OBJ share a moment after the game ðŸ¥ºpic.twitter.com/ZcGo5YmGBm — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) January 31, 2022

think this is appropriate for tonight pic.twitter.com/YrDKnX8wnW — (mark)us (@Electro521) January 31, 2022

Despite three straight triumphant road victories, the 49ers were unable to write that next chapter in what would have been an incredible story on their way to a second Super Bowl appearance in three seasons.

After beginning the season with a record of 3-5, San Francisco continued to defy the odds the rest of the way. It didn't end the way they had hoped, but nevertheless still an impressive showing from the 49ers this postseason.

Besides that final play, of course.