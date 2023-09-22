NFL Twitter reacts to 49ers’ 30-12 win over Giants on Thursday Night Football

For the third straight week, the San Francisco 49ers cruised to a victory with 30 points on the scoreboard against the New York Giants on the latest edition of Thursday Night Football.

Despite a few shakey throws, Brock Purdy finished with 310 yards on 25-of-37 passing with a pair of touchdowns. Purdy’s top target on Thursday night against the Giants was Deebo Samuel.

With Brandon Aiyuk out due to a shoulder injury, Samuel answered the bell in a big way. The South Carolina product caught six balls for 129 yards and a touchdown. Samuel was on fire with the football in his hands, breaking multiple tackles and piling up YAC.

On defense, Nick Bosa and the defensive line surrounded Daniel Jones in the pocket, putting pressure on the Giants’ passer all night. Both Bosa and Javon Hargrave registered sacks. The 49ers also plugged the run game, limiting the Giants to 29 yards rushing on the night.

Following the 49ers 30-12 win on Thursday Night Football, the NFL community on Twitter chimed in with a flurry of reactions. Here’s a look at what players, analysts and fans were saying on Thursday night.

