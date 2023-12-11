NFL Twitter reacts to 49ers’ 28-16 win over the Seahawks

After blowing the doors off the Philadelphia Eagles in a highly-anticipated rematch of last season’s NFC Championship, the San Francisco 49ers showed no signs of slowing down in a divisional matchup with the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

Brock Purdy continued his MVP-worthy campaign with a career-high performance through the air. The 49ers’ young passer scorched the Seahawks’ secondary, throwing for 368-yards on 19-of-27 passing to go along with two interceptions and an interception.

Purdy spread it around the yard with three different pass catchers, all recording over 75 yards receiving. Purdy hit both Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk for passes over 45-yards.

Samuel finished with 149 yards receiving to go along with a touchdown reception and rushing touchdown. Aiyuk added 126 yards receiving on six catches.

The 49ers offense wasn’t powered just through the air. Christian McCaffrey tacked on 145 yards on the ground on 16 carries. McCaffrey opened the game with a 72-yard run out of the gate.

Following the 49ers’ 28-16 win over the Seahawks, the NFL community on Twitter chimed in with reactions. Here’s a look at what fans and analysts were saying on Sunday.

Each of Christian McCaffrey, Brandon Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel and George Kittle had a play of at least 40 yards today. — Kyle, a Madson (@KyleAMadson) December 11, 2023

D.K thought he was gonna punk Fred Warner… 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 Fred so smart, he got the interception, he let DK know, don’t f*ck with me, then he chilled. #49ers @49ers pic.twitter.com/uW1s54SvFy — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) December 10, 2023

Brock Purdy, checkdown artist, dinking and dunking his way down the field. #49ers pic.twitter.com/6ty1DLVYb4 — Rob Lowder (@Rob_Lowder) December 10, 2023

The 49ers beating the Seahawks 17 days ago and beating them now pic.twitter.com/INddhZjqxi — John Chapman (@JL_Chapman) December 10, 2023

#49ers LB Fred Warner picks off Drew Lock, DK Metcalf attempts to tackle him WWE-style; Warner pitches the ball to a teammate, and all hell eventually breaks loose. Metcalf has been ejected.pic.twitter.com/MoIRMRqdHr — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 10, 2023

#49ers Brock Purdy just became the fourth quarterback in NFL history with a completion percentage of 70 or higher in seven consecutive games… The others to do it: Drew Brees (7), Sam Bradford (7) and Joe Montana (8) pic.twitter.com/epf31TIk8a — Coach Yac 🗣 (@Coach_Yac) December 11, 2023

With his performance today Nick Bosa now has the 3rd most sacks in the history of the 49ers, has 52.5 in his career, passing Ahmad Brooks Only has Bryant Young (89.5) & Charles Haley (66.5) ahead of him https://t.co/GaqtaO9bwx — Kevin A Molina (@KevinAMolina) December 11, 2023

DK and Mahomes both crying on the same day. pic.twitter.com/9tjQQbyHZH — -E- (@49erholics) December 11, 2023

Niners win! We could be #1 in the NFC by the end of the night! #RIPToDaCompetition pic.twitter.com/27v9Jr9srR — Taybor Pepper (@TayborSnapping) December 11, 2023

.@49ers @brockpurdy13 has now 7 straight games completing 70% or more of his passes. The last player to do it in 8 straight games was Joe Montana. #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/XSXvagoQJ6 — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) December 11, 2023

9.9 yards per play for the 49ers today. That shouldn't happen in an NFL game — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) December 11, 2023

Brock Purdy against the Seahawks:

19 of 27 (70.4%)

368 yards

13.6 yards/attempt

2 touchdowns

1 interception

122.1 passer rating#49ers — Rob Lowder (@Rob_Lowder) December 11, 2023

It’s takeaway time!

It wasn’t pretty, but divisional games rarely are. The #49ers beat the Seahawks 28-16 and move to 10-3.

Send me your takeaways from the game and we'll talk about them on tonight's episode of Striking Gold! — Rob Lowder (@Rob_Lowder) December 11, 2023

The 49ers beat the Seahawks in gritty but convincing fashion, 28-16. They're a win away from clinching the NFC West. Brock Purdy's MVP case grew even stronger with an unrelenting deep aerial assault: 19-27, career-high 368 yards. Maturity test: passed. — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) December 11, 2023

Probably not the #49ers best and most complete performance of the season but they rolled to a 28-16 win to improve to 10-3 on the season. They can clinch playoffs with a Vikings loss or a Packers loss. They can clinch the NFC West with a win next week in AZ or a Rams loss. — Nick Wagoner (@nwagoner) December 11, 2023

And they’re 10-3. On to Arizona. — Tracy Sandler (@TracyFGSN) December 11, 2023

#49ers QB Brock Purdy is above 70% completion rate for the 7th straight game. He is the fourth player ever to do that. Joe Montana has the record at 8. Purdy finishes 19-of-27 for 368 yards with 2 TDs and 1 INT. — Nick Wagoner (@nwagoner) December 11, 2023

Career high in passing yards for Purdy https://t.co/fxf6TtVcE4 — Tim Kawakami (@timkawakami) December 11, 2023

Only #49ers Head Coaches with four or more seasons of 10-plus wins: Bill Walsh

George Seifert

Steve Mariucci

Kyle Shanahan Kyle’s also the the fourth SF HC to win 10-plus in at least three straight seasons (Walsh, Seifert, Jim Harbaugh). — Al Sacco (@AlSacco49) December 11, 2023

When Deebo is switched on, the 49ers are just different. — Tommy Call III (@tommy_III) December 10, 2023

Last season Aiyuk had 1,015 yards on 78 catches. This season he's at 1,023 on 55 catches. https://t.co/nwgqHtDs2Y — Kyle, a Madson (@KyleAMadson) December 10, 2023

