NFL Twitter reacts to 49ers’ 28-16 win over the Seahawks

Tommy Call
·5 min read

After blowing the doors off the Philadelphia Eagles in a highly-anticipated rematch of last season’s NFC Championship, the San Francisco 49ers showed no signs of slowing down in a divisional matchup with the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

Brock Purdy continued his MVP-worthy campaign with a career-high performance through the air. The 49ers’ young passer scorched the Seahawks’ secondary, throwing for 368-yards on 19-of-27 passing to go along with two interceptions and an interception.

Purdy spread it around the yard with three different pass catchers, all recording over 75 yards receiving. Purdy hit both Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk for passes over 45-yards.

Samuel finished with 149 yards receiving to go along with a touchdown reception and rushing touchdown. Aiyuk added 126 yards receiving on six catches.

The 49ers offense wasn’t powered just through the air. Christian McCaffrey tacked on 145 yards on the ground on 16 carries. McCaffrey opened the game with a 72-yard run out of the gate.

Following the 49ers’ 28-16 win over the Seahawks, the NFL community on Twitter chimed in with reactions. Here’s a look at what fans and analysts were saying on Sunday.

