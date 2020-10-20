How NFL Twitter reacted to Dolphins reportedly naming Tua Tagovailoa their starter

NFL Twitter is conflicted about Dolphins turning to Tua originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

We expected the Tua Tagovailoa Era in Miami to begin at some point. Just not this soon.

The Dolphins are naming Tagovailoa their starting quarterback, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Tuesday, meaning the rookie will take over for veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick after Miami's Week 7 bye.

Tagovailoa played five offensive snaps late in Sunday's win over the New York Jets, completing 2 of 2 passes for nine yards in his NFL debut.

That sample size apparently was enough for head coach Brian Flores to bench Fitzpatrick, who had won three of his last four games as the Dolphins starter and has Miami in second place (ahead of the New England Patriots) in the AFC East at 3-3.

If you're surprised by the Dolphins turning to Tua this soon, you're not alone.

One Dolphins player conveyed he hasn't been told about QB change to Tua and doesn't know of any teammates (beyond potentially Tua and Fitz) who have been told. So Dolphins can't be thrilled with exact timing of news breaking. — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) October 20, 2020

I’m not arguing against it. Tua is obviously the future...



...but Fitz has to be the 1st incumbent, veteran QB ever to be benched after two-straight, 24+ point wins - right? — Scott Hanson (@ScottHanson) October 20, 2020

I’m not sure the @MiamiDolphins timing is right on this one if you want to win now, but watch this video and tell me you don’t root for Ryan Fitzpatrick. THIS is why guys LOVE playing with Fitz and he raises the play of those around him.



It also shows a lot about @Tua... https://t.co/U66MP5lzNS — Eric Wood (@EWood70) October 20, 2020

I'm all for Tua Time but feels weird to replace Ryan Fitzpatrick when he's been playing so well — Justin Leger (@justinjleger) October 20, 2020

Why turn to Tua now, with the #Dolphins on a 2-game win streak?



Said one source: "It's just time."



Brian Flores is known for surprises. Here's another one. Tua gets his first start after the bye, at home Nov. 1 against the #Rams. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 20, 2020

This is exciting news but must say the impression has been Dolphins would get plenty of reps for Tua this week then go back to Fitzy. Brian Flores must believe they can win with Tua because that’s his goal. Fun team. https://t.co/cv63BHUclo — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) October 20, 2020

The Dolphins drafted Tagovailoa No. 5 overall for a reason, though, and others believed it was only a matter of time before the Alabama product usurped Fitzpatrick.

Ryan Fitzpatrick is the NFL QB version of "if we're still single when we're 40 let's get married." Good guy, but never going to be the first choice.



It's Tua Time. — Adam Rank (@adamrank) October 20, 2020

Tua is the future. Fitz is not. Fitz knows this and bought in to the plan and role. He’s played well but it’s not about this year. https://t.co/lGYVIwKPvq — Joy Taylor (@JoyTaylorTalks) October 20, 2020

Per source with direct knowledge, I have independently confirmed Tua is the Dolphins new starting QB, as @AdamSchefter first reported. (Not that Adam needs confirmation.) Dolphins believed bye week was good time to make the transition. https://t.co/dikADtbgst — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) October 20, 2020

Ryan Fitzpatrick did nothing to lose the Dolphins QB job. He's actually played really well. From what I understand, this was more about Tua. He got his feet wet Sunday and looked good in limited snaps. They felt it was time and bye week was perfect time for transition. — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) October 20, 2020

Tagovailoa will get thrown right into the fire, as his first start will come against QB wrecker Aaron Donald and the Los Angeles Rams.

The Patriots won't see Tagovailoa until Week 15, but New England fans will be watching closely to see if the 22-year-old can keep Miami in the AFC East race.