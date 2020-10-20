How NFL Twitter reacted to Dolphins reportedly naming Tua Tagovailoa their starter

Darren Hartwell

NFL Twitter is conflicted about Dolphins turning to Tua originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

We expected the Tua Tagovailoa Era in Miami to begin at some point. Just not this soon.

The Dolphins are naming Tagovailoa their starting quarterback, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Tuesday, meaning the rookie will take over for veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick after Miami's Week 7 bye. 

Tagovailoa played five offensive snaps late in Sunday's win over the New York Jets, completing 2 of 2 passes for nine yards in his NFL debut.

Perry: Trying to make sense of Harry's disappearing act

That sample size apparently was enough for head coach Brian Flores to bench Fitzpatrick, who had won three of his last four games as the Dolphins starter and has Miami in second place (ahead of the New England Patriots) in the AFC East at 3-3.

If you're surprised by the Dolphins turning to Tua this soon, you're not alone.

The Dolphins drafted Tagovailoa No. 5 overall for a reason, though, and others believed it was only a matter of time before the Alabama product usurped Fitzpatrick.

Tagovailoa will get thrown right into the fire, as his first start will come against QB wrecker Aaron Donald and the Los Angeles Rams.

The Patriots won't see Tagovailoa until Week 15, but New England fans will be watching closely to see if the 22-year-old can keep Miami in the AFC East race.