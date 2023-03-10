NFL Twitter pays tribute to Devin McCourty after his retirement announcement

NFL Twitter pays tribute to McCourty after his retirement announcement originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

A New England Patriots legend is calling it a career.

Veteran safety Devin McCourty announced Friday he is retiring from pro football after 13 seasons in New England.

McCourty played a pivotal role in the second era of the Patriots dynasty after the team selected him in the first round of the 2010 NFL Draft. He was an elite player and a crucial part of three Super Bowl-winning teams.

It's going to be a huge challenge for the Patriots to replace him, especially in regards to the leadership he brought the franchise both on and off the field.

As you can imagine, tributes and well-wishes for McCourty have been pouring in on social media since he made his announcement.

Here's a roundup of notable Twitter reaction McCourty's retirement.

Devin McCourty announces retirement ðŸ—£ï¸



We're taking a look back on his historic career with the New England Patriots ðŸˆ#ForeverNE pic.twitter.com/d6tFk4uPL1 — NBC Sports Boston's Patriots Coverage (@NBCSPatriots) March 10, 2023

Iâ€™m just happy Devâ€™s retiring because now he canâ€™t say he played more seasons than I did!!!



Congrats @devinmccourty on one hell of a career! Love you bro! Born leader!



Canâ€™t wait to see what TV network you end up on! pic.twitter.com/JhgrbKh53K — Jason McCourty (@JasonMcCourty) March 10, 2023

Congratulations to @devinmccourty on a great career with the Patriots. One of the best Patriots DBs of all-time. Enjoy retirement! https://t.co/9WfGJIXASf — Matt Cassel (@M_Cassel16) March 10, 2023

Congratulations on one HELL of a career Devin McCourty #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/GpKV6ddvvz — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 10, 2023

I definitely donâ€™t have words to express how much Devin McCourty has inspired me. An incredible athlete and leader. His selfless work in the community is what I most admire. His family deserves a lot of credit for sharing him, theyâ€™ve all made an impact on New England. https://t.co/vwOdZ9tvZm — DocFlynn (@DocFlynnNFL) March 10, 2023

The Patriots got both Devin McCourty (Round 1) and Rob Gronkowski (Round 2) in the 2010 NFL Draft.



Pretty nice job by Bill Belichick. — Nicholas W. Goss (@NickGossNBCSB) March 10, 2023

Devin McCourty has retired from the NFL. What a legend. His next stop (other than media) will be in the Patriots Hall of Fame. — Mark Daniels (@ByMarkDaniels) March 10, 2023

Devin McCourty had an outstanding career on the field. Off the field, though, heâ€™ll keep adding to his legacy in the community. He was a joy to cover professionally and as genuine of a person as youâ€™ll ever meet. What a run, and itâ€™ll surely continue beyond the game. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) March 10, 2023

The Patriots' free safety role was a complete disaster before Devin McCourty moved from cornerback. The stabity, dependability and skill he provided at that position was crucial to New England's success. One of the best leaders, communicators and locker room guys of all time too. — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) March 10, 2023

What a run for Devin McCourty in 13 seasons, all with the Patriots:

â–«ï¸3 Super Bowl ðŸ’

â–«ï¸3 All Pro teams

â–«ï¸A Pro Bowl player at two different positions

â–«ï¸907 tackles, 35 interceptions



One of the most respected players, people and leaders in the NFL. Excellent career. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 10, 2023

Mac Jones, Julian Edelman, Brenden Schooler and Ross Douglas honored Devin McCourty on Instagram pic.twitter.com/MvKhLo5v9Y — Dakota Randall (@DakRandallNESN) March 10, 2023

Devin McCourty



Interceptions in the reg/post season in Patriots history



1. Ty Law - 40

2. DEVIN MCCOURTY - 37

2. Raymond Clayborn - 37



Nice company — Boston Sports Info (@bostonsportsinf) March 10, 2023

Devin McCourty closed out his career with a streak of 128 consecutive games played, including playoffs.



Played more than 925 defensive snaps in every season since at least 2012.



In his final game, he had an INT, a fumble recovery and an end-zone pass breakup. — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) March 10, 2023