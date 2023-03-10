NFL Twitter pays tribute to Devin McCourty after his retirement announcement

Nick Goss
·4 min read

NFL Twitter pays tribute to McCourty after his retirement announcement originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

A New England Patriots legend is calling it a career.

Veteran safety Devin McCourty announced Friday he is retiring from pro football after 13 seasons in New England.

McCourty played a pivotal role in the second era of the Patriots dynasty after the team selected him in the first round of the 2010 NFL Draft. He was an elite player and a crucial part of three Super Bowl-winning teams.

It's going to be a huge challenge for the Patriots to replace him, especially in regards to the leadership he brought the franchise both on and off the field.

As you can imagine, tributes and well-wishes for McCourty have been pouring in on social media since he made his announcement.

Here's a roundup of notable Twitter reaction McCourty's retirement.

