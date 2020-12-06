NFL Twitter, Patriots fans go crazy after Jets lose to Raiders in brutal fashion

The New York Jets have found yet another way to lose an NFL game in spectacular fashion.

They took a late 28-24 lead over the Las Vegas Raiders in Sunday's Week 13 matchup at MetLife Stadium, inching closer to their first win of the 2020 season.

The Raiders had 35 seconds and zero timeouts to avert disaster and complete an improbable comeback. And somehow they actually pulled it off.

The Raiders went 65 yards in 30 seconds, finishing the drive with a 46-yard pass from quarterback Derek Carr to rookie wide receiver Henry Ruggs III. 

This play impacted several teams. For the winless Jets, you could argue it was their best outcome because it keeps them in pole position for the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Earning that pick would give the Jets the ability to draft elite prospect and Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence to turn the franchise around.

New York's meltdown also hurt two teams. 

The Jacksonville Jaguars are just one game behind the Jets in the race for the top pick in the 2021 draft. The Jaguars lost to the Minnesota Vikings in overtime Sunday afternoon.

The Jets' latest loss also had a negative impact on the rival New England Patriots, who trail the Raiders in the AFC wild card race. A Raiders loss combined with a Patriots win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday would've put both teams in a 6-6 tie in the standings. Now the Pats will be at least a game behind the Raiders entering Week 14.

