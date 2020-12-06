NFL Twitter, Patriots fans go crazy after Jets lose to Raiders in brutal fashion

NFL Twitter, Pats fans go crazy after Jets lose to Raiders in brutal fashion originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New York Jets have found yet another way to lose an NFL game in spectacular fashion.

They took a late 28-24 lead over the Las Vegas Raiders in Sunday's Week 13 matchup at MetLife Stadium, inching closer to their first win of the 2020 season.

The Raiders had 35 seconds and zero timeouts to avert disaster and complete an improbable comeback. And somehow they actually pulled it off.

The Raiders went 65 yards in 30 seconds, finishing the drive with a 46-yard pass from quarterback Derek Carr to rookie wide receiver Henry Ruggs III.

This play impacted several teams. For the winless Jets, you could argue it was their best outcome because it keeps them in pole position for the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Earning that pick would give the Jets the ability to draft elite prospect and Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence to turn the franchise around.

New York's meltdown also hurt two teams.

The Jacksonville Jaguars are just one game behind the Jets in the race for the top pick in the 2021 draft. The Jaguars lost to the Minnesota Vikings in overtime Sunday afternoon.

The Jets' latest loss also had a negative impact on the rival New England Patriots, who trail the Raiders in the AFC wild card race. A Raiders loss combined with a Patriots win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday would've put both teams in a 6-6 tie in the standings. Now the Pats will be at least a game behind the Raiders entering Week 14.

Twitter, as you might imagine, went crazy after the chaotic ending to Jets-Raiders. Here's some of the best reaction:

"That's a nice lead you have, Jets...



It would be a shame if something... happened to it." - Derek Carr, probably. pic.twitter.com/UmEi8TaSed — Sunday Night Football (@SNFonNBC) December 6, 2020

...........



never, ever, ever root for the new york jets — Patriots on NBCSB (@NBCSPatriots) December 6, 2020

JUST WHEN YOU THOUGHT THE RAIDERS WERE GOING TO LOSE. THE JETS SAID NO SIR!!! WE HAVE ADAM GASE!!! — #RingerNFL (@ringernfl) December 6, 2020

Darren Waller and Henry Ruggs today in about 40 minutes did more for the Jets franchise than Adam Gase did in two years. — Kevin Clark (@bykevinclark) December 6, 2020

BOOMER JUST ACCUSED THE JETS OF THROWING THE GAME 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Wosny Lambre (@BigWos) December 6, 2020

You can’t convince me that Jets ownership didn’t call down to the field to tell Gase he better throw that game. No way they left Ruggs single covered with no help over the top when a TD is the only result that could’ve lost it for them. — Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) December 6, 2020

If you are saying the #Jets allowed that on purpose you haven’t watched them enough. Yes, they are capable of something that inexcusably stupid. In fact, they major in it. — Mike Greenberg (@Espngreeny) December 6, 2020

That could end up being one of the best plays in Jets history — Russillo (@ryenarussillo) December 6, 2020

some people here are confused by the Jets coverage there--I diagrammed it to make it a little clearer, hope this helps pic.twitter.com/itfmbFT4Lu — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) December 6, 2020

OMG! Just when I was about to crucify Derek Carr fir just not being that guy, this dude for the horrible @nyjets, CB Lamar Jackson stupidly plants his feet and let’s Ruggs run right by him for a 46-yd TD with :05 sec left. The @nyjets are just Pathetic. Just horrible. — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) December 6, 2020

Jets aren’t losing out on Trevor Lawerence. Why would you zero blitz on 3rd and 10 with 13 sec and tm needs a TD beat you? That’s dumb 🏈 — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) December 6, 2020

We are here for you Jets fans pic.twitter.com/WIdjDYk4ke — PFF (@PFF) December 6, 2020

So far, every team the Patriots wanted to lose this week (Dolphins, Colts, Raiders) has won.



Colts and Raiders barely escaped the Texans and Jets, respectively.



Ravens play the Cowboys on Tuesday. — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) December 6, 2020

What a chaotic few minutes that ended horribly for the #Patriots playoff hopes. Losses by the Raiders and Colts would have been big. — Brian Hines (@iambrianhines) December 6, 2020