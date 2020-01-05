NFL Twitter marvels at Derrick Henry's first half dominance vs. Patriots

Nick Goss

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry won the rushing title during the 2019 NFL regular season, and he carried that momentum into his team's AFC Wild Card playoff game against the New England Patriots on Saturday night.

Henry carved up the Patriots defense with ease in the first half, tallying 106 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries (7.6 yards per attempt). He also caught a 22-yard pass from Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill that set up a 1st-and-goal situation near the end of the second quarter.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and his defensive coaches need to make some adjustments to their run defense or Henry will run the Titans all the way to Baltimore to play the Ravens in next week's AFC Divisional Round.

Here's some of the best Twitter reaction to Henry's impressive first-half performance versus the Patriots.


