NFL Twitter marvels at Derrick Henry's first half dominance vs. Patriots

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry won the rushing title during the 2019 NFL regular season, and he carried that momentum into his team's AFC Wild Card playoff game against the New England Patriots on Saturday night.

Henry carved up the Patriots defense with ease in the first half, tallying 106 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries (7.6 yards per attempt). He also caught a 22-yard pass from Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill that set up a 1st-and-goal situation near the end of the second quarter.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and his defensive coaches need to make some adjustments to their run defense or Henry will run the Titans all the way to Baltimore to play the Ravens in next week's AFC Divisional Round.

LIVE stream the Celtics all season and get the latest news and analysis on all of your teams from NBC Sports Boston by downloading the My Teams App.

Here's some of the best Twitter reaction to Henry's impressive first-half performance versus the Patriots.

would you rather tackle Derrick Henry or group text with someone who has Android — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) January 5, 2020

Story continues

@KingHenry_2 is what they call him https://t.co/xkw9YWoDke — Mark Ingram II (@markingram21) January 5, 2020

Dude avg like 7 a pop! Mr OC stop being prideful and run the damn ball until you can't run it any more and when you can't run it any more guess what......run it again — Kenjon Barner (@KBDeuce4) January 5, 2020

Derrick Henry runs like the type of player who has to bring his birth certificate to every game because opposing teams' parents get upset he's on the field. — Kevin Clark (@bykevinclark) January 5, 2020

if you don't give Derrick Henry the ball as much as you possibly can it's possible you're not very smart, it's a hot take but I'll stand by it — BUM CHILLUPS (@edsbs) January 5, 2020

Derrick Henry on that drive pic.twitter.com/L8L6oRekmp — J.A. Adande (@jadande) January 5, 2020

I love it. Tennessee Titans 2 minute offense is Derrick Henry running off tackle. Smash mouth football at its best. — Tony Dungy (@TonyDungy) January 5, 2020

Here is your periodic reminder that Alabama's backfield once included Derrick Henry, Alvin Kamara, Kenyon Drake and T.J. Yeldon. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 5, 2020

100 rush yards on the road in the 1st half of any playoff game since 2001:



* Derrick Henry tonight at Patriots

* Le'Veon Bell 2016 Divisional at Chiefs (101)

* Ray Rice 2009 Wild Card at Patriots (109)







— Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) January 5, 2020

The Titans are 11-0 in games when Derrick Henry has topped 100 yards. — Melissa Jacobs (@thefootballgirl) January 5, 2020

From @ESPNStatsInfo: Most Scrimmage Yards in 1st Half vs Patriots In Playoffs Since 2001:



* LaDainian Tomlinson (143 yards/2006 Divisional)

* Derrick Henry (128 yards/2019 Wild Card)





— Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) January 5, 2020

Derrick Henry is a mountain and still outruns everyone. — mike freeman (@mikefreemanNFL) January 5, 2020

#footballtweet



the first time I saw Derrick Henry play as a true freshman at Alabama I thought "that's the most terrifying running back I've ever seen in my life" and nothing I've seen since has changed my mind



— 100% That Jay (@fanelli) January 5, 2020

75 yard drive all courtesy of Derrick Henry. Damn. A man that big should not be able to run that fast. Or get skinny in the hole. #Titans — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) January 5, 2020

If Christian McCaffrey had to be robbed of the Hesiman trophy by anybody at least it was Derrick Henry I guess. — Molly Knight (@molly_knight) January 5, 2020





NFL Twitter marvels at Derrick Henry's first half dominance vs. Patriots originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston