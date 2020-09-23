NFL Twitter is loving Bill Belichick's ragtag look at Patriots press conference

NFL Twitter is loving Belichick's ragtag press conference look originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

If you put on clothes today, congrats on looking more put-together than the greatest coach in NFL history.

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, who's never been accused of being a sharp dresser, took his complete disregard for fashion to a new level during a press conference Wednesday morning.

Here's what Belichick wore during a Zoom call with reporters:

What's older: that sweatshirt or the Patriots' franchise?

The internet was quick to react to Belichick dressing like he hadn't slept in weeks. Here's a handful of reactions from NFL Twitter:

If you didn’t know this was Bill Belichick, how would you assume this gentleman spent his last 24 hours? pic.twitter.com/tQYezWHd2x — Toucher and Rich (@Toucherandrich) September 23, 2020

Me working at the office vs Me working from home pic.twitter.com/jRNP2mSaFu — Pats Pulpit (@patspulpit) September 23, 2020

When you thought the Zoom was just going to be a phone call pic.twitter.com/z52ysJyC3l — Nora Princiotti (@NoraPrinciotti) September 23, 2020

How I think I look on a Zoom call vs How I actually look on a Zoom call pic.twitter.com/sIMLknMHcN — Eric Stangel (@EricStangel) September 23, 2020

Bill Belichick looks like he just completed Naked and Afraid. pic.twitter.com/XAdD3bCYru — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) September 23, 2020

Bill Belichick is The High Sparrow in Game of Thrones. 😂 pic.twitter.com/QKa90LUWPJ — Fake SportsCenter (@FakeSportsCentr) September 23, 2020

As others pointed out, Belichick could not be further on the fashion spectrum from his quarterback, Cam Newton:

I'm just waiting for the Cam vs Belichick fashion show pic.twitter.com/GUIWrqmBIh — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 23, 2020

Cam on Tuesday: “If I hit certain incentives I will be able to dress all the coaches, including Bill Belichick.”



Bill on Wednesday: pic.twitter.com/nR9r86nJpe — Chris Mason (@ByChrisMason) September 23, 2020

Former Patriots linebacker Matt Chatham, meanwhile, insisted Belichick's apparent disinterest in his appearance was in fact a calculated move.

I love that Belichick did this, there are no mistakes with stuff like this...he knows the players will see it. Back late off a West Coast loss on SNF, surprise 2-0 team coming to town. It’s a f’ing work week, baby. The grind didn’t just start on Wednesday. Message sent. pic.twitter.com/pRO6XWRR66 — Matt Chatham (@chatham58) September 23, 2020

The Patriots host the 2-0 Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, and if they pull off the win, maybe we'll see this sorry excuse for a sweatshirt more often.