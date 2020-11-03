NFL Twitter had a good time with Patriots' reported Isaiah Ford trade

The New England Patriots have granted their fans' wishes. Kind of.

The Patriots indeed acquired a wide receiver ahead of Tuesday's NFL trade deadline, addressing one of the biggest holes on their roster. But there's a good chance you've never heard of him.

New England reportedly landed 24-year-old Miami Dolphins wideout Isaiah Ford, a seventh-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft with 41 catches over three NFL seasons.

Ford isn't exactly Julio Jones or Will Fuller, and he doesn't exactly fill the massive pass-catcher void in New England, where Damiere Byrd, Jakobi Meyers and Isaiah Zuber were only three wide receivers to catch a pass on Sunday.

So, Patriots fans and NFL pundits couldn't help but react to the Ford acquisition with a mix of sarcasm and incredulity.

Ford certainly isn't a household name and obviously won't transform the 2-5 Patriots into Super Bowl contenders. But not everyone believes this trade was a total waste of time.

The Patriots reportedly gave up a seventh-round pick for Ford, so this is a pretty low-risk move -- even if New England still has a laughable lack of depth at wide receiver.