NFL Twitter had a good time with Patriots' reported Isaiah Ford trade

Who? NFL Twitter reacts to Pats' reported trade for unheralded WR originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots have granted their fans' wishes. Kind of.

The Patriots indeed acquired a wide receiver ahead of Tuesday's NFL trade deadline, addressing one of the biggest holes on their roster. But there's a good chance you've never heard of him.

New England reportedly landed 24-year-old Miami Dolphins wideout Isaiah Ford, a seventh-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft with 41 catches over three NFL seasons.

Ford isn't exactly Julio Jones or Will Fuller, and he doesn't exactly fill the massive pass-catcher void in New England, where Damiere Byrd, Jakobi Meyers and Isaiah Zuber were only three wide receivers to catch a pass on Sunday.

So, Patriots fans and NFL pundits couldn't help but react to the Ford acquisition with a mix of sarcasm and incredulity.

The big splash at WR for the #Patriots everyone was expecting... Isaiah Ford... https://t.co/BXWrhFktyf — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 3, 2020

Meyers, Oshduedlki, and Ford gonna be lethal 😈



6 catches 45 yards next week watch out @nyjets https://t.co/aD1xU1FPCV — Based Baibhav (@TheProBeest) November 3, 2020

honestly think Belichick is trolling Cam at this point with these weapons https://t.co/yzMFaFFEuC — Tyler Conway (@jtylerconway) November 3, 2020

Nobody loves WRs who run 4.6 40s quite like NE https://t.co/iCQXQQgHLz — TA (@ClevTA) November 3, 2020

NEXT STOP: SUPER BOWL https://t.co/KRKPQC355z — Nick Gemelli (@NickGemelli) November 3, 2020

who? — Max Lederman (@Max_Lederman) November 3, 2020

Ford certainly isn't a household name and obviously won't transform the 2-5 Patriots into Super Bowl contenders. But not everyone believes this trade was a total waste of time.

I think Ford is kinda sneaky good so this *might* not be nothing https://t.co/vTJyo1gKVg — Matt Harmon (@MattHarmon_BYB) November 3, 2020

Flores helping his old pal out. Ford is in the final year of his rookie deal, Patriots presumably just getting a look before he hits free agency. Had some good games earlier in the season when the Dolphins had Preston Williams still not 100% with his ACL https://t.co/A8dsGdQWSU — Brad Spielberger (@PFF_Brad) November 3, 2020

Ford had a good game against the #Patriots last year in Week 17 (7 catches, 54 yards). He was coming on late for Miami in Chad O'Shea's offense. Familiar with the playbook. It doesn't move the needle but he's an NFL WR. — Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) November 3, 2020

Fun fact on Isaiah Ford: lefty.



(This is from last year’s regular-season finale. He had seven grabs for 54 yards to go along with this one carry for 11.) pic.twitter.com/9eXittx5N9 — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) November 3, 2020

The Patriots reportedly gave up a seventh-round pick for Ford, so this is a pretty low-risk move -- even if New England still has a laughable lack of depth at wide receiver.