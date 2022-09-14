NFL Twitter has a field day with Kirk Cousins' dad shirt

Monday night the Eagles will do battle with the Vikings and their quarterback, Kirk Cousins. There isn’t very much about Cousins that you would strike fear in the hearts of men, but the guy’s an NFL football player, so he’s gotta be a little bit tough.

Cousins led his squad to an impressive 23-7 win over the Packers Sunday, then proceeded to break social media with this fantastic dad shirt he wore to meet the media:

This shirt absolutely passes gas and blames it on the dog. This shirt grunts as it sits down in a recliner. This shirt… well, let’s let NFL Twitter take over:

I mean, you can absolutely see this exchange in the huddle:

Justin Jefferson: Throw it to me, man! I’m open!

Kirk Cousins: Oh, hi, open! I’m Kirk! Nice to meet you!

