NFL Twitter has a field day with Kirk Cousins' dad shirt

Monday night the Eagles will do battle with the Vikings and their quarterback, Kirk Cousins. There isn’t very much about Cousins that you would strike fear in the hearts of men, but the guy’s an NFL football player, so he’s gotta be a little bit tough.

Cousins led his squad to an impressive 23-7 win over the Packers Sunday, then proceeded to break social media with this fantastic dad shirt he wore to meet the media:

This shirt absolutely passes gas and blames it on the dog. This shirt grunts as it sits down in a recliner. This shirt… well, let’s let NFL Twitter take over:

When Kirk cousins hands the ball to Dalvin Cook he taps it twice and says â€œthatâ€™s not going anywhereâ€ pic.twitter.com/M4SOPSWWCb — Matt Daniel (@Matt_NFL_) September 14, 2022

POV: your friend Kirk Cousins sees you walk into the bar and is about to say â€œohhhh, who let this guy in here??â€ pic.twitter.com/2c0ivV13K5 — John Fauxgerty (@_flyentologist) September 14, 2022

Kirk Cousins wants to know why we have the door open when the AC is on.



â€œAre we trying to cool the entire neighborhood?â€ - Kirk pic.twitter.com/Rstk0Y08VR — Pinewood Sports Network (@PineSportsNet) September 14, 2022

You just know this dude is rolling in Kohl's Cash. pic.twitter.com/56RXRurLV6 — Dana Wessel (@DanaWessel) September 12, 2022

Kirk Cousins looks like he wants everyone to go ahead and use the bathroom now because he doesn't want to stop once we get on the road. pic.twitter.com/GYnlmNypeN — Jared Hunt (@jaredwv) September 14, 2022

I mean, you can absolutely see this exchange in the huddle:

Justin Jefferson: Throw it to me, man! I’m open!

Kirk Cousins: Oh, hi, open! I’m Kirk! Nice to meet you!