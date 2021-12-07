NFL Twitter explodes with reactions to N'Keal Harry's muffed punt vs. Bills

NFL Twitter rips N'Keal Harry for muffed punt vs. Bills originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

A brutal miscue by N'Keal Harry shifted the momentum in the Buffalo Bills' favor during Monday night's showdown at Orchard Park.

With frigid temperatures and wind gusts of approximately 30 mph, the New England Patriots wide receiver inexplicably was picked to receive punts. That decision quickly came back to bite the Patriots as Harry took a punt off the facemask and the Bills recovered the fumble.

N'keal Harry’s career may not make it past halftime



The Bills scored their first touchdown of the night on the very next play.

Harry's blunder -- and head coach Bill Belichick's odd decision to have the 2019 first-round draft pick receive punts -- got plenty of backlash on Twitter. See some of the harsh reactions below:

N’Keal Harry, with arguably the most N’Keal Harry play of N’Keal Harry’s career. — Matt McCarthy (@MattMcCarthy985) December 7, 2021

Heck of a night for the #Patriots to let N'Keal Harry field the first punt of his NFL career. — Andrew Callahan (@_AndrewCallahan) December 7, 2021

The Patriots haven't had N'Keal Harry return a punt in his entire NFL career -- and yet they're asking him to do it in one of the most challenging games to do so in recent memory. — Henry McKenna (@McKennAnalysis) December 7, 2021

where were you when N'Keal Harry was officially banished to the Shadow Realm — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) December 7, 2021

Bill Belichick usually among the fastest in the league to admit his roster mistakes. Which is why it's confusing that N'Keal Harry is still on that team. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) December 7, 2021

N’Keal. If at first you fail to touch a punt you shouldn’t be near, let it graze your facemask. — Tom E. Curran (@tomecurran) December 7, 2021

Why is N'Keal Harry back there? Not the time to try that out. #Patriots — Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) December 7, 2021

Buffalo ball.

And that will end N'Keal Harry's punt return career. — Greg A. Bedard (@GregABedard) December 7, 2021

Why was backup blocking tight end N'Keal Harry returning a punt? — Chad Finn (@GlobeChadFinn) December 7, 2021

...why'd the Patriots wait until the windiest night in history to have N'Keal Harry return kicks? — Chris Mason (@ByChrisMason) December 7, 2021

Why is N'Keal Harry returning punts in the first place? — Scott McLaughlin (@smclaughlin9) December 7, 2021

Why in the world is this game the time Bill Belichick decided to have N'Keal Harry return punts for the first time? — Michael David Smith (@MichaelDavSmith) December 7, 2021

So tonight’s the night where Bill wanted to try NKeal returning punts? Odd — Lou Merloni (@LouMerloni) December 7, 2021

There's no excuse for Harry even attempting to return the punt in those conditions, but Belichick certainly isn't without blame. He'll undoubtedly face some questions about Harry returning punts during his postgame press conference.