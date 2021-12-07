NFL Twitter explodes with reactions to N'Keal Harry's muffed punt vs. Bills

Justin Leger
·3 min read
NFL Twitter rips N'Keal Harry for muffed punt vs. Bills originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

A brutal miscue by N'Keal Harry shifted the momentum in the Buffalo Bills' favor during Monday night's showdown at Orchard Park.

With frigid temperatures and wind gusts of approximately 30 mph, the New England Patriots wide receiver inexplicably was picked to receive punts. That decision quickly came back to bite the Patriots as Harry took a punt off the facemask and the Bills recovered the fumble.

The Bills scored their first touchdown of the night on the very next play.

Harry's blunder -- and head coach Bill Belichick's odd decision to have the 2019 first-round draft pick receive punts -- got plenty of backlash on Twitter. See some of the harsh reactions below:

There's no excuse for Harry even attempting to return the punt in those conditions, but Belichick certainly isn't without blame. He'll undoubtedly face some questions about Harry returning punts during his postgame press conference.

