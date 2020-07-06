NFL Twitter explodes with reaction to Chiefs QB Patriots Mahomes' reported contract

Patrick Mahomes has fully committed to the Kansas City Chiefs.

The superstar quarterback, who led the Chiefs to a Super Bowl LIV triumph last season, reportedly has agreed to a massive 10-year contract extension worth $450 million. ESPN's Adam Schefter first reported the news.

Mahomes is the best player in the NFL and, at only 24 years old, could lead the Chiefs on a dominant run of success over the next decade. In his two seasons as the Chiefs' starting quarterback, Mahomes has a 24-8 record, a 4-1 playoff record and a Lombardi Trophy. He also won Super Bowl LIV MVP and the 2018 NFL MVP.

Given his age, talent and potential, it's not surprising that NFL Twitter was pretty fired up about Mahomes and the Chiefs extending their partnership through 2031 (he has two more years remaining on his current contract).

Here's some of the best Twitter reaction to Mahomes' massive contract extension.

Pat Mahomes is worth every penny. — Darrelle Revis (@Revis24) July 6, 2020

Tom Brady will be 54 years old when Mahomes' contract expires. https://t.co/pPUhEk0JcE — Darren Hartwell (@darren_hartwell) July 6, 2020

Patrick Mahomes' resume is LEGENDARY @brgridiron



➖ Super Bowl champ

➖ Super Bowl MVP

➖ 2018 NFL MVP

➖ 2x Pro Bowl

➖ First-Team All-Pro

➖ 50 TDs in one season

➖ First QB with three 10-point comebacks in one postseason

➖ Biggest contract in NFL history

➖ He's 24 years old pic.twitter.com/cgyeubW4Bd



















— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 6, 2020

Eli Manning retired in January with $252.3M in career earnings, the most by any player in NFL history.



Patrick Mahomes will now make at least $175M more than that over the next 12 years.



— Field Yates (@FieldYates) July 6, 2020

Sign Dak Prescott before Patrick Mahomes signs.

Whoops.













— Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) July 6, 2020

Pat Mahomes going to get his money 🤑 @brgridiron pic.twitter.com/8PdMXmBwep — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 6, 2020

trubisky really is the sam bowie of 2017. which, honestly, isn't fair to sam bowie. — bomani (@bomani_jones) July 6, 2020

Remember when the Bears took Mitchell Trubisky and passed on Patrick Mahomes? — Barrett Sallee (@BarrettSallee) July 6, 2020

Exclusive look at Chiefs owner Clark Hunt driving to deliver Patrick Mahomes' contract-extension for him to sign: pic.twitter.com/aLfkUoQOAb — Field Yates (@FieldYates) July 6, 2020

"Exclusive" look at how the negotiations went that led to Patrick Mahomes' new 10-year deal. pic.twitter.com/qgn0feGQNG — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) July 6, 2020

The Mets will still be paying Bobby Bonilla $1.19M for another three years by the time Patrick Mahomes' contract expires. https://t.co/TSkHbClKGH — Danny Vietti (@DannyVietti) July 6, 2020

That feeling when you're about to win 13 Super Bowls in a row pic.twitter.com/g7oeBpUQDf — Arrowhead Pride (@ArrowheadPride) July 6, 2020

The Young man deserve it all. One of the best I've been around. One of the Greats. #15 #RunItBack — Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) July 6, 2020

