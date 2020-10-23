NFL Twitter explodes with reaction to Antonio Brown reportedly joining Buccaneers

Nick Goss

Antonio Brown is coming back to the NFL.

The 32-year-old wide receiver reportedly has agreed to a one-year contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Brown hasn't played since Week 2 of the 2019 season as a member of the New England Patriots. His quarterback at that time was Tom Brady, who again will be throwing passes to him in Tampa Bay. 

The Buccaneers already were among the Super Bowl favorites without Brown on their roster, and if he's able to contribute for the rest of the 2020 season, Tampa Bay should be a very tough out in the upcoming playoffs.

NFL Twitter, as you would imagine, exploded with responses to this news.

Here's some notable Twitter reaction to Brown reportedly joining Brady and the Buccaneers.

 