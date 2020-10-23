NFL Twitter explodes with reaction to Antonio Brown reportedly joining Buccaneers

NFL Twitter explodes with reaction to Antonio Brown reportedly joining Bucs originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Antonio Brown is coming back to the NFL.

The 32-year-old wide receiver reportedly has agreed to a one-year contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Brown hasn't played since Week 2 of the 2019 season as a member of the New England Patriots. His quarterback at that time was Tom Brady, who again will be throwing passes to him in Tampa Bay.

The Buccaneers already were among the Super Bowl favorites without Brown on their roster, and if he's able to contribute for the rest of the 2020 season, Tampa Bay should be a very tough out in the upcoming playoffs.

NFL Twitter, as you would imagine, exploded with responses to this news.

Here's some notable Twitter reaction to Brown reportedly joining Brady and the Buccaneers.

Seems like just 13 months ago the Patriots has Tom Brady, Josh Gordon and Antonio Brown on the roster and there was SPIRITED debate that that offense would be better than ‘07. Fever dream. — Tom E. Curran (@tomecurran) October 23, 2020

Report: Antonio Brown & Buccaneers agree on one-year contract@PhilAPerry's reaction to initial reports here 👇 "I just look at it and say, 'is he going to be there a month from now?' pic.twitter.com/HEvpTd8gnw — NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSBoston) October 23, 2020

From the I’M JUST SAYIN’ department: Anyone projecting what the 2020 Buccaneers offense will look like with Antonio Brown on it would do well to remember what they thought the 2019 Raiders and Patriots offenses would look like with Antonio Brown on them, and how that worked out. — Dan Graziano (@DanGrazianoESPN) October 23, 2020

The power and influence of Tom Brady in Tampa is robust. — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) October 23, 2020

In the last year the Steelers ate a $21 million Cap charge to trade him; the Raiders ate two draft choices to cut him; and the Patriots ate a $9 million signing bonus to cut him.

Good luck Buccaneers. #antoniobrown — Andrew Brandt (@AndrewBrandt) October 23, 2020

The last time Brady and AB were on the field together 👀 @brgridiron



(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/zH4MOyrt5G — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 23, 2020

From March, Bruce Arians on the prospect of signing Antonio Brown: “It’s not gonna happen. There’s no room, you know? . . . It’s just not gonna happen. It’s just not a fit here. . . . I just know him, and it’s not a fit in our locker room." @OldTakesExposed — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) October 23, 2020

As I said from the start, there was only one team (and one QB) I thought could benefit from risking signing Antonio Brown. That team's coach (Arians) kept saying NO WAY bc he coached AB in Pittsburgh. But Brady loves him. Brady won. Now, so will Tompa Bay. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) October 23, 2020

If Bucs added receiver Antonio Brown, they would have, in Rob Gronkowski and Brown, the two players who had the most receiving touchdowns in the entire NFL in the 2010s, with 79 and 75. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) October 23, 2020

Tom Brady's got 11 days to get Edelman to Tampa, just in case you were counting. — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) October 23, 2020

Why, Tampa Bay? Why? — Pete Prisco (@PriscoCBS) October 23, 2020