NFL Twitter erupts after Russell Wilson trade to Broncos from Seahawks

NFL Twitter erupts, 49ers fans rejoice after Wilson trade

Russell Wilson reportedly is out of the NFC West.

The Seattle Seahawks are trading the star quarterback to the Denver Broncos, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported, citing sources.

Blockbuster: After weeks of negotiations, in one of the largest trades in NFL history, the Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos have agreed to terms for a deal involving Super-Bowl winning QB Russell Wilson, sources tell ESPN.



Trade is pending a physical and Wilsonâ€™s approval. pic.twitter.com/oRFDV8Ehyx — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 8, 2022

Trade package:



Seattle gets QB Drew Lock, TE Noah Fant, DL Shelby Harris, two first-round picks, two second-round picks and a fifth-round pick.



Denver gets Russell Wilson and a fourth-round pick. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 8, 2022

The Broncos summed up the acquisition perfectly.

Wilson has been a thorn in the 49ers' side ever since he took over as the Seahawks' starting QB in 2012. In fact, Wilson was 17-4 in his career against San Francisco in the regular season and postseason.

NFL fans were shocked by the news, and 49ers fans in particular were thrilled that Wilson has left the 49ers' division.

Live look at Niner fans reacting to the Russell Wilson trade news ðŸ‘‹ðŸ˜‚ #49ers pic.twitter.com/se2CSQHlGi — OurSF49ers (@OurSf49ers_) March 8, 2022

A new era in Seattle. #49ersâ€™ fans around the world just jumped for joy! https://t.co/H1BNERKlbx — Bonta Hill (@BontaHill) March 8, 2022

Drew Lock, Seahawksâ€™ 2022 starting quarterback. pic.twitter.com/aIaechfuga — Akash Anavarathan (@akashanav) March 8, 2022

49ers Twitter knowing they donâ€™t have to see Russell Wilson twice every season anymore pic.twitter.com/BfJxVyKly2 — Andrew Pasquini (@pasquiniandrew) March 8, 2022

A live look at the 49ers facility in Santa Clara pic.twitter.com/KPo1OeewdK — Dieter Kurtenbach (@dieter) March 8, 2022

YES! No more Russell Wilson in the NFC West https://t.co/hggAjrKewi — Coach Yac ðŸ—£ (@Coach_Yac) March 8, 2022

The 49ers play the AFC West in 2022 because, of course. — Niners Nation (@NinersNation) March 8, 2022

So remaining teams that still could be looking for a quarterback that might be reaching out to #49ers



Steelers

Buccaneers

Washington



Andâ€¦.?



Seattle? — Jennifer Lee Chan (@jenniferleechan) March 8, 2022

Great day for the Niners. — Sean Jordan (@BaySean) March 8, 2022

49ers have to be dancing in the Santa Clara today. Russ has absolutely owned them, now heâ€™s out of the division. — Anthony (@AntTheSportsGuy) March 8, 2022

I say this for all 49ers fans.

Bye Russ. — Mark Willard (@Mark_T_Willard) March 8, 2022

While the 49ers and their fans certainly are happy Wilson is out of the division, they're not quite done with him yet. The 49ers are scheduled to face the Broncos in Denver during the 2022 season.

