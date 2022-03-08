Breaking News:

Russell Wilson reportedly traded to Broncos in blockbuster move

NFL Twitter erupts after Russell Wilson trade to Broncos from Seahawks

NBC Sports Bay Area Staff
·2 min read
NFL Twitter erupts, 49ers fans rejoice after Wilson trade originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Russell Wilson reportedly is out of the NFC West.

The Seattle Seahawks are trading the star quarterback to the Denver Broncos, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported, citing sources.

The Broncos summed up the acquisition perfectly.

Wilson has been a thorn in the 49ers' side ever since he took over as the Seahawks' starting QB in 2012. In fact, Wilson was 17-4 in his career against San Francisco in the regular season and postseason.

NFL fans were shocked by the news, and 49ers fans in particular were thrilled that Wilson has left the 49ers' division.

While the 49ers and their fans certainly are happy Wilson is out of the division, they're not quite done with him yet. The 49ers are scheduled to face the Broncos in Denver during the 2022 season.

