NFL Twitter erupts with reactions to wild Patriots-Raiders ending

NFL Twitter erupts with reactions to wild Pats-Raiders ending originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots' Week 15 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders will go down as one of the worst defeats in NFL history.

With a seven-point lead and only 32 seconds left in the fourth quarter, the Patriots were on the verge of improving to 8-6 on the season and increasing their chances of clinching a postseason spot. Instead, disaster struck.

Las Vegas tied it at 24 on a 30-yard touchdown pass to Keelan Cole. Whether he was in or out of bounds, you can be the judge of that one...

Nonetheless, it counted, and the Patriots took over with 32 seconds left on the clock. They got the ball to midfield with 10 seconds remaining. Then came perhaps the craziest ending of all time.

Rhamondre Stevenson rushed up the middle for 23 yards before lateraling to Jakobi Meyers, who attempted a lateral of his own intended for quarterback Mac Jones. It landed in the hands of ex-Patriots edge rusher Chandler Jones, who ran through Mac Jones and returned it for the Raiders' game-winning TD.

NEVER SEEN ANYTHING LIKE IT. @chanjones55 TOUCHDOWN FOR THE WIN.



— Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) December 19, 2022

As one would expect, NFL Twitter promptly exploded with stunned reactions:

Feels like that was a bad idea. TBH — Tom E. Curran (@tomecurran) December 19, 2022

Unbelievable. — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) December 19, 2022

NO FREAKING WAY! WHY WOULD YOU DO THAT?!!!! — Amina Smith (@aminajadeTV) December 19, 2022

OH MY GOD. — Chris Mason (@ByChrisMason) December 19, 2022

AHHHHHHHHHHH — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) December 19, 2022

This is unbelievable — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) December 19, 2022

I have no idea what just happened. — Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) December 19, 2022

You ... have ... to ... be ... kidding ... me. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) December 19, 2022

OMG!!!! — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) December 19, 2022

I have no idea what Jakobi Meyers was thinking there. — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) December 19, 2022

What an endingâ€¦. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 19, 2022

No way man! — James White (@SweetFeet_White) December 19, 2022

Wow — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) December 19, 2022

THAT DID NOT JUST HAPPEN — Greg A. Bedard (@GregABedard) December 19, 2022

Worse than the Miami Miracle — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) December 19, 2022

The Patriots now sit outside the AFC playoff picture with three games remaining on the schedule. They'll need to forget about the disastrous ending to Sunday's loss when they host the Cincinnati Bengals next week.