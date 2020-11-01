NFL Twitter erupts with reactions to Patriots' crushing loss to Bills

Dave Green

In position to at least tie the Bills and force overtime -- and potentially knock off the top team in the division -- the Patriots suffered the most brutal of their four consecutive losses to date, thanks to a late Cam Newton fumble that sealed New England's fate.

The rollercoaster of emotions was tough for fans to navigate, with the Patriots now falling to 2-5 on the season, four games behind Buffalo in the win column.

Both the loss and the shocking nature of how it unfolded sparked some strong reaction on Twitter from both fans and analysts alike. Here's some of the best:

