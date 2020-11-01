NFL Twitter erupts with reactions to Patriots' crushing loss to Bills originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

In position to at least tie the Bills and force overtime -- and potentially knock off the top team in the division -- the Patriots suffered the most brutal of their four consecutive losses to date, thanks to a late Cam Newton fumble that sealed New England's fate.

The rollercoaster of emotions was tough for fans to navigate, with the Patriots now falling to 2-5 on the season, four games behind Buffalo in the win column.

Both the loss and the shocking nature of how it unfolded sparked some strong reaction on Twitter from both fans and analysts alike. Here's some of the best:

The last time the Patriots were three games under .500, Bill Clinton was president. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) November 1, 2020

I think the last time the Buffalo Bills led the New England Patriots by four games in the win column was the year 1791. — Richard Deitsch (@richarddeitsch) November 1, 2020

the patriots have the same record as the football team pic.twitter.com/jWUbxOqOUh — Nora Princiotti (@NoraPrinciotti) November 1, 2020

Patriots fans after that Cam fumble pic.twitter.com/wET9DHXY6Z — ESPN (@espn) November 1, 2020

the bills overtaking the patriots in the afc east pic.twitter.com/3YLByMjGCW — Ryan Mura (@RyanMura) November 1, 2020

Damien Harris reacts to loss: 'Moral victories mean nothing'

Opposing RBs against the Patriots' defense: pic.twitter.com/cLjDQXNStC — Tyler Zupan (@tzupes) November 1, 2020

Hey Tom, how many games have the Patriots lost in a row? pic.twitter.com/ZqsxVmv5Xt — 🇮🇪Buffal O'Bills🇮🇪 (@BillsEire) November 1, 2020