NFL Twitter doesn’t hold back after Seahawks defense delivers another questionable performance originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

If it hasn’t been said enough all year, I’m here to say it again loud and clear: the Seattle Seahawks defense has been awful all season long.

Granted, there may have been more offensive issues in Sunday's game vs. the Los Angeles Chargers - quarterback Russell Wilson had no touchdowns and two interceptions in the game.

But still, the defense had its issue and it was on full display for everyone to see against the Rams.

As usual, fans on social media vented their frustration in watching the Seahawks defense not do enough to slow down the Rams offense.

Watching the Seahawks defense is like watching the Mariners pitch to Mike Trout on repeat. — Mike Salk, 710 ESPN (@TheMikeSalk) November 15, 2020

Me watching the Seahawks offense vs me watching the Seahawks defense pic.twitter.com/L14uWUQ1bT — DK MetcAF (@TheDrtyChinaman) November 15, 2020

Seahawks defense pic.twitter.com/RHlAlkdRJc — McKissic is my dad (@SeahawksBurner) November 15, 2020

The Seahawks on defense: pic.twitter.com/ZN4vCw9SPh — The Ringer (@ringer) November 15, 2020

Social distancing remains in full effect for the Seahawks secondary. — Field Gulls (@FieldGulls) November 15, 2020

Seahawks fans watching their defense pic.twitter.com/7QiarPeV0h — #RingerNFL (@ringernfl) November 15, 2020

remember when we used to be the legion of boom and had the best defense in the league #Seahawks #SEAvsLAR pic.twitter.com/1jQV7iMYxz — Brooke (6-3)💙💚 (@_Go_Hawks14) November 15, 2020

You can look at the positive if you want. Seattle’s defense did hold the Rams to just 23 points and the Seahawks got three-consecutive stops to end the game in order to keep Seattle’s hopes alive.

Story continues

[Subscribe to the Talkin' Seahawks podcast]

All-Pro safety Jamal Adams was a bright spot for the Seahawks with two sacks, including a sack-fumble that was recovered by Seattle.

The Seahawks now drop to 6-3 on the season, and with the Arizona Cardinals coming up right around the corner on Thursday Night Football, the defense might be in trouble with more injuries occurring in this game.