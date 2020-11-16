NFL Twitter doesn’t hold back after Seahawks defense delivers another questionable performance

Jonathan Warner
·2 min read

NFL Twitter doesn’t hold back after Seahawks defense delivers another questionable performance originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

If it hasn’t been said enough all year, I’m here to say it again loud and clear: the Seattle Seahawks defense has been awful all season long.

Granted, there may have been more offensive issues in Sunday's game vs. the Los Angeles Chargers - quarterback Russell Wilson had no touchdowns and two interceptions in the game.

But still, the defense had its issue and it was on full display for everyone to see against the Rams.

As usual, fans on social media vented their frustration in watching the Seahawks defense not do enough to slow down the Rams offense.

You can look at the positive if you want. Seattle’s defense did hold the Rams to just 23 points and the Seahawks got three-consecutive stops to end the game in order to keep Seattle’s hopes alive.

[Subscribe to the Talkin' Seahawks podcast]

All-Pro safety Jamal Adams was a bright spot for the Seahawks with two sacks, including a sack-fumble that was recovered by Seattle.

The Seahawks now drop to 6-3 on the season, and with the Arizona Cardinals coming up right around the corner on Thursday Night Football, the defense might be in trouble with more injuries occurring in this game.

Latest Stories