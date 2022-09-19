NFL Twitter digs up ironic 2021 Kyle Shanahan quote on Trey Lance running

Twitter resurrects ironic 2021 Shanahan quote after Lance injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

In the aftermath of Trey Lance's season-ending ankle injury, opinions are flying on whether 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan did the right thing by having the quarterback run the ball in the first quarter.

Of course, hindsight is 20/20, and NFL Twitter was quick to dig up old receipts of Shanahan's previous thoughts about running Lance.

The quote certainly is in stark contrast to how Lance was used in Weeks 1 and 2 up until his injury.

Since confirming Lance broke his ankle and will miss the rest of the 2022 NFL season, Shanahan has defended his play call that ultimately sidelined the 22-year-old quarterback.

"Any time a guy gets hurt, I wish I didn't call that," Shanahan forcefully told reporters after the 49ers' 27-7 win over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday at Levi's Stadium. "But no, that's something we were going to do and something we'll continue to do.

"It's a football play that we believe in and something that gives him a chance to be real successful in this league."

In a strange twist of fate, the 49ers' odds of winning Super Bowl LVII actually increased once it was clear Jimmy Garoppolo would be the undisputed starter for the foreseeable future.

Additionally, various anonymous 49ers players claim that the team is now better with Garoppolo under center than Lance.

While Shanahan's decision to have Lance run likely will face criticism for the next few days, injuries are an unfortunate part of the game and very hard to predict.

At any rate, expect Lance to be fully healthy for the start of the 2023 season after undergoing successful surgery on Monday.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast