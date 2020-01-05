The New England Patriots' season came to an end on Saturday night as they fell to the Tennessee Titans in the Wild Card round, effectively beginning an offseason filled with uncertainty.

With quarterback Tom Brady set to become an unrestricted free agent and offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels potentially leaving for a head-coaching position, many believe this loss marks the end of the Patriots dynasty.

Predictably, other fanbases took to Twitter to celebrate New England's defeat and what could be the end of their dominant run.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Below are a few of the notable posts from around NFL Twitter:

LIVE stream the Celtics all season and get the latest news and analysis on all of your teams from NBC Sports Boston by downloading the My Teams App.

*Patriots dynasty on verge of collapse*



everyone: pic.twitter.com/Z9avjmi6Lz



— LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) January 5, 2020

THE TITANS HAVE ENDED THE PATRIOTS DYNASTY pic.twitter.com/aSEtwnQYJE — NFL Retweet (@NFLRT) January 5, 2020

Everyone seeing the end of the Patriots dynasty pic.twitter.com/1InwR3hKPn — Cryptic (@CrypticNoOne) January 5, 2020

Story continues

The Patriots dynasty is over.... thanks to this guy. pic.twitter.com/yTBxeiZgzn — Safid Deen 💯💯💯💯 (@Safid_Deen) January 5, 2020

Watching Patriots dynasty end like... pic.twitter.com/ocVnLmUGpK — Joe Caporoso (@JCaporoso) January 5, 2020

Every NFL fan base when the Patriots lose pic.twitter.com/D3qoQyhnCn — Jake Repalone (@JakeRepNY) January 5, 2020

ITS OVER THE DYNASTY IS OVER



THE PATRIOTS ARE FINISHED pic.twitter.com/0I8gJ5N4lM



— Dennis (@DSJEnthusiast) January 5, 2020

While this certainly was a heartbreaking loss for the Patriots, it's a bit premature to declare this the end. If Brady returns for the 2020 campaign, it's impossible to rule this team out. Especially with Bill Belichick still pacing the sideline.

NFL Twitter celebrates the end of the Patriots' dynasty after loss to Titans originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston