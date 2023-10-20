NFL TV Ratings Stay Sky High Even as Aerial Circus Stalls

While assigning causality to human behavior is generally about as useless as that little baggie of extra thread that comes with a new shirt, there are certain generalizations you can make about American viewing habits that tend to be supported by the available data. To turn Bear Bryant’s old saw on its ear, if defense wins championships, offense sells tickets—or in this case, drives TV ratings.

Such was the case in 2018, when the NFL’s recovery from a two-year ratings swoon was sparked by an explosive leap in offensive production. On the heels of a 2017 campaign that gave rise to the lowest-scoring season in eight years (and a 10% ratings drop), offensive coordinators began dialing up Bo Jackson-in-Tecmo Bowl numbers, as the league’s 32 teams combined for a then-record 1,371 touchdowns, up 12% from the previous season. The pass-happy theatrics of the Pats, Chiefs, Rams and Saints coincided with a 5% overall ratings boost, a reversal which was repeated the following year.

The scoring jag occurred with the return of several top-flight quarterbacks (Aaron Rodgers, Andrew Luck, Carson Palmer, Deshaun Watson) who were sidelined by injury for much, if not all, of 2017. Speaking of hurt, the NFL’s network partners in 2018 managed to avoid the sort of self-inflicted injury that made the previous two seasons a source of intrigue for fans on all points of the political spectrum, as they sagely reverted to their long-standing policy of ignoring the pre-game flag ritual. If nothing else, this deprived the slow-burning issue of the so-called “anthem protests” of any further oxygen.

In addition to shorting out the stadium scoreboard lights, the 2018 rebound season was also marked by an unprecedented level of competitiveness. Over the course of the regular season, 73 NFL games were decided by three points or fewer, which set another high-water mark for the league. If you’re trying to optimize TV viewership, there’s probably no better way to do it than by pairing supercharged scoring attacks with tachycardia-inducing parity.

Back here in the immediate present, the NFL is enjoying yet another ratings climb, with overall deliveries up 4%, only this time the correlation between Sunday scoregasms and the TV turnout is a bit murkier than it was in 2018. With an average tally of 21.7 points per team per game, scoring is effectively flat compared to the first six weeks of 2022 (21.5 ppg), and the games are, for the most part, less compelling. Season-to-date, the average margin of victory stands at 12.0 points per game, which is up considerably from the year-ago 9.2. That said, much of the discrepancy can be chalked up to an avalanche of stats-warping blowouts, as 16 games thus far have been decided by three touchdowns or more—twice as many as last season. Six of this season’s most one-sided contests have aired in one of the NFL’s national TV windows.

If it seems as if this season is putting the lie to the “bonkers production = massive ratings” hypothesis, it’s only because the offensive output isn’t equally distributed across the league. In fact, most of the NFL’s biggest TV draws are scoring like the Fonz at Inspiration Point; witness the Dolphins, who lead all comers with an average 37.2 points per game, up 15.4 points versus the year-ago interval, or the Niners (30.7 ppg), who’ve boosted their production by 10.4 points. San Francisco is currently the second-biggest national draw, although it’ll be challenged by the perennial ratings champs in Dallas (+7.4 ppg).

On the other side of the ledger, the teams with the fastest-shrinking offensive production are also falling out of favor on TV. The Giants are logging a meager 11.8 points per game, which coincides with their shabby string of deliveries in the New York City market—Big Blue’s local TV appearances are averaging 656,000 households per game, a far cry from the Jets’ 910,000—while the once-mighty Patriots (12.0 ppg, down from 23.5) aren’t faring much better in Boston.

If overall scoring is consistent with last season’s output, the means of getting into the end zone have changed considerably. Passing touchdowns are down to just 1.3 per team per game, which marks the lowest rate for NFL arms in 15 years. From the vantage point of a La-Z-Boy, the game never seems to stop evolving. As defensive coordinators look to shrink the field with two-high coverage, the most effective counter is a strong running game. Teams that have figured this out have been met with success, but the tradeoff is forgoing a lot of the usual aerial bombardment for the grunt work of the trenches. Which is to say that an efficient NFL offense in 2023 may not be nearly as much fun to watch as the yardage-gobbling flight crews of yesteryear, even if the ratings don’t necessarily bear that out.

Of course, even if today’s defenses have taken some of the air out of the ball, that’s not to say that spectacle is the only driver of NFL TV deliveries. Besides the legions of flinty old timers who prefer the ground-and-pound dynamics that informed the football of their youth, there’s a lot to be said for the impact legalized gambling seems to be having on the Sunday football audience. It’s next to impossible to qualify—again with the causality issue—but there’s something to be said for the fact that New Yorkers now drop $118.20 per month on sports wagering, which is more than double what they pay for gas ($62.83).

Whatever the reason for the NFL’s ongoing domination over the national psyche (that 4% ratings bump is happening as overall TV use has dropped 10%), there are still plenty of opportunities for fans to get their aeronautical fix. On Sunday night, the league’s passing leader, Tua Tagovailoa, squares up against ex-Bama teammate Jalen Hurts and the Eagles, and the Christmas Eve Cowboys-Dolphins showdown will likely be the best thing you find under the tree this year. Meanwhile, the 49ers are scheduled to appear in five more national windows between now and season’s end, and certainly no one at 345 Park Ave. would object to a Fins-Niners Super Bowl.

Then again, if Coach Bryant’s musings are still valid, the Cleveland Browns may be on their way to their first-ever Super Bowl. After limiting the explosive 49ers to just 14 points in last week’s 19-17 win, the Browns’ D is on what amounts to a historic trajectory, allowing just 200.4 yards per game. For those keeping track at home, the ferocious 2000 Ravens D gave up 245.2 yards per game in their first five outings, before going on to dispatch the Giants by a 34-7 margin in Super Bowl XXXV.

