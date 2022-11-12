NFL TV coverage maps

On Sunday, we have the last quadruple header of the season with the final game in Europe kicking off at 8:30 central time.

After enjoying your morning coffee watching the Seattle Seahawks take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, there are quite a few interesting matchups on the afternoon slate before the Los Angeles Chargers battle the San Francisco 49ers in the nightcap.

Each market will get one game from CBS and a doubleheader from Fox.

Make sure you know what games you get in your area courtesy of 506 Sports.

List

Vikings vs. Bills: Ultimate one stop preview for Week 10

International game

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) talks to Minnesota Vikings strong safety Harrison Smith (22) after an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

NFL Network will be carrying the league’s first-ever regular season game in Germany with the Seahawks vs. Buccaneers on Sunday morning. Rich Eisen and Kurt Warner will be on the call.

[listicle id=68831]

CBS Single

There is only one late game on the day with the Indianapolis Colts playing the Las Vegas Raiders in green.

Most of the country will get the Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Kansas City Chiefs in red.

Those in blue will get the Houston Texans taking on the New York Giants.

In yellow will be the Cleveland Browns squaring off with the Miami Dolphins.

Lastly, the Denver Broncos take on the Tennessee Titans in orange.

[listicle id=68829]

Fox early

The Minnesota Vikings taking on the Buffalo Bills will be seen by the majority of the country and that game is in red.

The Detroit Lions head to Chicago to take on the Bears in Blue.

The New Orleans Saints take on the Pittsburgh Steelers for everyone in green.

[listicle id=68820]

Fox late

The late slate is pretty easy, as there are only two games from Fox. The majority of the country will see America’s Game of the Week when the Dallas Cowboys travel to Lambeau Field to take on the Green Bay Packers in red.

A small section of the Southwest will see the Arizona Cardinals take on the Los Angeles Rams in blue.

[listicle id=68784]

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire