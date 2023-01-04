NFL’s Troy Vincent: Status of Bills-Patriots still not set in stone

The Buffalo Bills’ Week 18 matchup with the New England Patriots is scheduled for a 1 p.m. start on Sunday.

Then the Damar Hamlin injury rocked the NFL.

Hamlin was stated to be in critical condition after he suffered a cardiac arrest on Monday during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Hamlin’s road to recovery continues at UC Medical Center in Cincy and is expected to be a long one. However, there have been slight positive updates as of late.

The NFL has since announced that Bills-Bengals will not be resumed this week, meaning Buffalo and New England is likely up next… we’re just not completely sure when yet.

As of now, it’s still a 1 p.m. start.

But Executive Vice President of Football Operations for the NFL, Troy Vincent, said postponement is not off the table on Wednesday afternoon. The only thing Vincent told reporters via conference call was that the game status has not yet been discussed:

To be clear, Troy Vincent did not rule out the possibility of postponing the game. Just says that conversation has not come up yet. If they feel they have to do that for the players’ and coaches’ well being, they’ll then address it. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) January 4, 2023

According to reports on Wednesday morning, Hamlin received “promising readings” overnight. A vague update, yet positive.

That same day on Wednesday, the Bills and Patriots both cancelled their typical weekly media availability. The anticipation is for those to take place on Thursday.

Bills Wire will continue to provide updates as information is made available.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire