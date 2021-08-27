NFL trios we're most excited to see in 2021 'GMFB'
The "Good Morning Football" crew highlights trios they're most excited to see in 2021. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Drew Brees can now be added to the star-studded guest list the Jags have had for training camp. The future HOF chatted with the team and even threw some passes off to the side on Thursday.
The Cowboys could be on the lookout for veteran help as they fit the final pieces of their roster puzzle together. Waiting for releases might not be the answer, here's a look at 4 trade candidates at 4 unique positions.
The NFL made the Patriots and Rams tweak the terms of the Sony Michel trade as the original terms went against league rules.
The Cowboys have restructured Elliott's deal less than two weeks away from the regular season. Here are some reasons why it makes sense it was him and why now. | From @KDDrummondNFL
After Thursday's joint practice versus the Giants, Patriots linebacker Dont'a Hightower gave a great example of the hard work Mac Jones puts into preparing himself for every possible scenario on the field.
The Big 12 should be in survival expansion mode with the Pac-12’s decision to stand pat.
Kyle Shanahan has a decision to make between Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo. It could be said that Lance has already made the decision for him.
Dalton Del Don is joined by Pat Fitzmaurice to break down the Patriots trading RB Sony Michel to the Los Angeles Rams, the regression the Green Bay Packers will face this season, and to break down 14 playmakers that have switched teams in the offseason.
Red Sox ace Chris Sale joined Hall of Famer Sandy Koufax as the only pitchers on record with three immaculate innings Thursday night.
The Patriots had multiple offer for Sony Michel.
Aaron Rodgers, the MVP quarterback who might be in his last year with the Green Bay Packers, and Josh Myers, the rookie center, weren’t on the same page during Thursday’s training camp practice. With the play clock winding down, Rodgers angrily turned around and called a timeout. Then Rodgers yelled to Myers to snap the football.
The National Football League’s regular season is just around the corner, and coaches are holding their breath as the final preseason games this week provide one last chance to see a critical starter injured. But even if all the league’s players make it through this weekend and are ready to take on the regular season […]
The Cowboys have added a bit more salary cap room with the preseason coming to a close. Field Yates of ESPN reports that they have restructured running back Ezekiel Elliott‘s contract. They converted $8.6 million of his $9.6 million base salary to a signing bonus. The move adds $6.88 million in cap space for the [more]
The Big 12 Conference will throw its energy into looking at potential new members, Texas Tech athletic director Kirby Hocutt says.
Jack Nicklaus dishes on his support of Donald Trump in the 2020 election, why he thinks Tiger Woods will return and more.
The Chicago Bears must trim their roster from 80 players to 53 before 3 p.m. Tuesday. The Tribune is tracking all of the moves as they assemble their roster and practice squad for the regular season. Check back for updates. Thursday The Bears cut fourth-year wide receiver Javon Wims. Wims, a 2018 seventh-round pick out of Georgia, played in 33 games over three seasons with the Bears. He had 28 ...
From Rodney Adams' path to the roster to potential rotation at left tackle, here's what we learned from the Bears' final camp practice.
Highlights of the 20-minute press conference from Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on Thursday.
We don't know the date, but we know the five-star resort where the wedding will take place.
The college football season is almost here. Our preseason bowl projections forecast the playoff field and the rest of the postseason lineup.