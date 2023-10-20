NFL: Trevor Lawrence stars as Jacksonville Jaguars beat New Orleans Saints

Lawrence completed 20 of 29 passes for 204 yards and a touchdown pass

NFL 2023 regular season Dates: 7 September 2023 - 7 January 2024 BBC coverage: Listen to live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra and the BBC Sport website every Sunday.

Trevor Lawrence threw for 204 yards and a touchdown as the Jacksonville Jaguars beat the New Orleans Saints 31-24.

The Jaguars, helped by two Travis Etienne touchdowns, took a 24-9 lead before the home side levelled at 24-24.

Lawrence then found Christian Kirk with a 44-yard touchdown pass late in the fourth quarter to secure victory.

"I'm a little sore but it was worth it," said Lawrence, who was a doubt for the game because of a knee injury. "It was a big win for us."

The Saints drove to the Jaguars' six-yard line in the final stages, but four Derek Carr throws into the end zone fell incomplete.

Saints tight end Foster Moreau was wide open in the end zone when he dropped a third-down pass with 25 seconds left.

The victory extended the Jaguars' unbeaten run to four games.