NFL Transactions Tracker

The NFL is a busy place. Some teams make upwards of 200-plus transactions in a calendar year. This is the spot where I’ll keep track of all of the offseason’s moves. Below is a list of every transaction across the league since the Monday following Week 17 in chronological order by team. It will be updated routinely.



ARIZONA CARDINALS



Coaching/Front Office Moves: Coach Bruce Arians retired. Relieved OC Harold Goodwin and DC James Bettcher. Signed GM Steve Keim to an extension through 2022. Hired coach Steve Wilks, OC Mike McCoy, and DC Al Holcomb.



Reserve/Future Contracts: WR Carlton Agudosi, OG Josh Allen, DE Peli Anau, DB Jarell Carter, LB Vontarrius Dora, LB Praise Martin-Oguike, DB Jonathan Moxey, WR Rashad Ross, DT Pasoni Tasini, RB Darius Victor, LS Drew Williams, DB Lou Young



3/7/2018: Re-signed LS Aaron Brewer to a four-year contract.

ATLANTA FALCONS



Reserve/Future Contracts: DB Marcelis Branch, OT Daniel Brunskill, DB Deante Burton, WR Reggie Davis, TE Alex Gray, QB Garrett Grayson, NT Joey Ivie, DE JT Jones, NT Taniela Tupou



3/2/2018: Released TE Levine Toilolo and DE Derrick Shelby.



3/5/2018: Re-signed K Matt Bryant to a three-year, $10.5 million contract.



BALTIMORE RAVENS



Coaching/Front Office Moves: Relieved DC Dean Pees. Promoted DC Don Martindale from LBs coach.



Reserve/Future Contracts: RB John Crockett, DB Robertson Daniel, DB Bennett Jackson, OT Steven Moore, DB Robert Nelson, RB Ricky Ortiz, WR DeVier Posey, QB Josh Woodrum



3/6/2018: Re-signed DE Brent Urban to a one-year contract.



BUFFALO BILLS



Coaching/Front Office Moves: Fired OC Rick Dennison. Hired OC Brian Daboll.



Reserve/Future Contracts: WR Quan Bray, P Cory Carter, TE Jason Croom, RB Aaron Green, OT Josh James, DT Marquavius Lewis, DB Dean Marlowe, DB Kelcie McCray, DB L.J. McCray, DE Owa Odighizuwa, C Adam Redmond, WR Rod Streater, OT De’Ondre Wesley, LB Xavier Woodson-Luster



1/26/2018: C Eric Wood announced his retirement.



2/26/2018: Signed CB Vontae Davis to a one-year, $5 million contract.



3/6/2018: Signed RB Chris Ivory to a two-year, $5.5 million contract.



CAROLINA PANTHERS



Coaching/Front Office Moves: Relieved DC Steve Wilks. Fired OC Mike Shula. Hired GM Marty Hurney and OC Norv Turner. Promoted DC Eric Washington from DL coach.



Reserve/Future Contracts: WR Rasheed Bailey, TE Evan Baylis, LB Richie Brown, DB Lorenzo Doss, WR Austin Duke, OG Dorian Johnson, WR Jamaal Jones, DE Efe Obada, DB Damian Parms, DB Zack Sanchez, DB Dezmen Southward, TE Kent Taylor



1/29/2018: Re-signed G/C Greg Van Roten to a two-year, $1.66 million contract.



2/26/2018: Released DE Charles Johnson and S Kurt Coleman.



2/28/2018: Released RB Jonathan Stewart.



3/6/2018: Re-signed K Graham Gano to a four-year, $17 million contract.



3/7/2018: Released CB Teddy Williams.



CHICAGO BEARS



Coaching/Front Office Moves: Fired coach John Fox and OC Dowell Loggains. Hired coach Matt Nagy and OC Mark Helfrich.



Reserve/Future Contracts: OG Travis Averill, WR DeMarcus Ayers, WR Tanner Gentry, DB Doran Grant, WR Mekale McKay, DB Jonathon Mincy, OG Will Pericak, TE Colin Thompson



2/20/2018: Released ILB Jerrell Freeman and LG Josh Sitton.



2/26/2018: Released OLB Pernell McPhee and S Quintin Demps.



2/28/2018: Released QB Mike Glennon and OLB Willie Young.



3/6/2018: Assigned the transition tag to CB Kyle Fuller.



CINCINNATI BENGALS



Coaching/Front Office Moves: Relieved DC Paul Guenther. Hired DC Teryl Austin.



Reserve/Future Contracts: LB Carl Bradford, K Jonathan Brown, LB Connor Harris, OT Javarius Leamon, OG Oni Omoile, TE Scott Orndoff, DB Sojourn Shelton, DB Robenson Therezie, WR Kermit Whitfield



2/14/2018: Signed OT Bobby Hart to a one-year, $1.005 million contract.



3/7/2018: Signed DT Chris Baker to a one-year contract.



CLEVELAND BROWNS



Coaching/Front Office Moves: Fired run-game coordinator Kirby Wilson. Hired OC Todd Haley.



Reserve/Future Contracts: DE Ricky Ali’ifua, DT Collin Bevins, WR C.J. Board, LB Max Bullough, TE Devon Cajuste, LB Austin Calitro, OT Joseph Cheek, TE Gavin Escobar, DT Jeremy Faulk, DB Trevon Hartfield, WR Bug Howard, DB Denzel Rice, RB Josh Rounds, OT Victor Salako, OT Christian Schneider, RB Kelvin Taylor, DB B.W. Webb, DB Corey White, WR Kasen Williams



2/26/2018: Claimed WR Larry Pinkard off waivers from the Jaguars.





DALLAS COWBOYS



Reserve/Future Contracts: WR Brian Brown, WR K.D. Cannon, DB Marqueston Huff, OT Jarron Jones, DB Jameill Showers, DB Jason Thompson, DT Joe Vellano, DB Marquez White, RB Trey Williams



3/5/2018: Signed franchise player LE DeMarcus Lawrence to a one-year, $17.143 million contract.



3/7/2018: Released DE Benson Mayowa and DT Joe Vellano.



DENVER BRONCOS



Reserve/Future Contracts: WR Kenny Bell, DT Paul Boyette Jr., WR River Cracraft, OT Andreas Knappe, WR Jordan Leslie, DE Stansly Maponga, DB Jordan Moore, TE Brian Parker, WR Tim Patrick, OT Jeremiah Poutasi, LB Marcus Rush, DE Jhaustin Thomas, DT DeShawn Williams



DETROIT LIONS



Coaching/Front Office Moves: Fired coach Jim Caldwell. Relieved DC Teryl Austin. Signed GM Bob Quinn to an extension through 2022. Hired coach Matt Patricia and DC Paul Pasqualoni.



Reserve/Future Contracts: DB Adairius Barnes, TE Brandon Barnes, DE Alex Barrett, WR Dontez Ford, DE Cam Johnson, DT Toby Johnson, C Leo Koloamatangi, DB Stefan McClure, DB Rolan Milligan, OT Dan Skipper, QB Alek Torgersen, DE Jeremiah Valoaga



2/27/2018: Assigned the franchise tag to RE Ezekiel Ansah.



GREEN BAY PACKERS



Coaching/Front Office Moves: Relieved GM Ted Thompson. Fired OC Edgar Bennett and DC Dom Capers. Promoted GM Brian Gutekunst from director of player personnel. Hired OC Joe Philbin and DC Mike Pettine.



Reserve/Future Contracts: OG Kofi Amichia, RB Joel Bouagnon, WR Jake Kumerow, WR Colby Pearson, LB Ahmad Thomas, TE Robert Tonyan Jr., LS Zach Triner, WR DeAngelo Yancey



HOUSTON TEXANS



Coaching/Front Office Moves: Relieved GM Rick Smith and DC Mike Vrabel. Hired GM Brian Gaine. Signed coach Bill O’Brien to a four-year extension through 2022. Promoted DC Romeo Crennel from assistant head coach.



Reserve/Future Contracts: TE Zach Conque, LB Kennan Gilchrist, DT Marcus Hardison, DB Bryce Jones, NT Darius Kilgo, RB Troymaine Pope, TE Jevoni Robinson, OT Jake Rodgers, DB Josh Thornton, DB Dee Virgin



2/18/2018: Released ILB Brian Cushing.



3/8/2018: Re-signed P Shane Lechler to a one-year, $2 million contract. Re-signed S Corey Moore to a one-year, $630,000 contract. Re-signed OLB Ufomba Kamalu to a one-year, $630,000 contract.



INDIANAPOLIS COLTS



Coaching/Front Office Moves: Fired coach Chuck Pagano. Relieved OC Rob Chudzinski and DC Ted Monachino. Hired coach Frank Reich, OC Nick Sirianni, and DC Matt Eberflus.



Reserve/Future Contracts: WR Rodney Adams, LB Tyrell Adams, TE Mo Alie-Cox, WR Dres Anderson, DT Johnathan Calvin, WR Seantavius Jones, WR Justice Liggins, WR Kolby Listenbee, LB Arthur Miley, LB Josh Perry, LB Darnell Sankey, WR DeAndre Smelter, QB Phillip Walker, OG Isaiah Williams, WR James Wright



2/22/2018: Re-signed K Adam Vinatieri to a one-year, $3.625 million contract.



JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS



Coaching/Front Office Moves: Signed EVP Tom Coughlin, GM Dave Caldwell, and coach Doug Marrone to two-year extensions through 2021.



Reserve/Future Contracts: RB Lamar Atkins, RB Tim Cook, DE Hunter Dimick, LB Brooks Ellis, OG Avery Gennesy, TE David Grinnage, DT Kapron Lewis-Moore, DB Charles Miller, DB Dexter McDougle, DB Sammy Seamster, WR Tevaun Smith, OG Brandon Thomas, RB Brandon Wilds



2/20/2018: Released WR Arrelious Benn and TE Mychal Rivera.



2/23/2018: Released RB Chris Ivory and waived WR Larry Pinkard.



2/24/2018: Signed QB Blake Bortles to a three-year, $54 million contract.



KANSAS CITY CHIEFS



Coaching/Front Office Moves: Relieved OC Matt Nagy. Promoted OC Eric Bieniemy from RBs coach.



Reserve/Future Contracts: TE Jace Amaro, RB George Atkinson III, NT Josh Augusta, WR Daniel Braverman, WR Gehrig Dieter, DB Makinton Dorleant, TE Anthony Firkser, OT Dillon Gordon, LB Tyrone Holmes, DB Prince Charles Iworah, OG Kaleb Johnson, NT T.Y. McGill, DB Sheldon Price, NT Mike Purcell, DB Will Redmond, WR Brandon Shippen, OT Andrew Wylie



1/30/2018: Acquired CB Kendall Fuller and a 2018 third-round pick from the Redskins in exchange for QB Alex Smith.



2/8/2018: Released CB Darrelle Revis.



2/16/2018: Signed CB David Amerson to a one-year, $2.25 million contract.



2/26/2018: Acquired a 2018 fourth-round pick and 2019 second-round pick from the Rams in exchange for CB Marcus Peters and a 2018 sixth-round pick. Released FS Ron Parker.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS



Reserve/Future Contracts: K Roberto Aguayo, TE Braedon Bowman, OG Brett Boyko, DB A.J. Hendy, LS Anthony Kukwa, LB James Onwualu, WR Andre Patton, DB Jeff Richards, DE Whitney Richardson, WR Artavis Scott, C Cole Toner



LOS ANGELES RAMS



Coaching/Front Office Moves: Relieved OC Matt LaFleur. Promoted TEs coach Shane Waldron to pass-game coordinator and OL coach Aaron Kromer to run-game coordinator.



Reserve/Future Contracts: WR Fred Brown, DT Omarius Bryant, OT Michael Dunn, C Jake Eldrenkamp, DB Dominique Hatfield, TE Henry Krieger-Coble, TE Johnny Mundt, DB Taurean Nixon, LB Ejuan Price, RB Sam Rogers, DB Marcus Sayles



2/26/2018: Acquired CB Marcus Peters and a 2018 sixth-round pick from the Chiefs in exchange for a 2018 fourth-round pick and 2019 second-round pick.



3/2/2018: Acquired 2018 fourth- and sixth-round picks from the Dolphins in exchange for DE Robert Quinn and a 2018 sixth-round pick.



3/6/2018: Assigned the franchise tag to S Lamarcus Joyner.



3/7/2018: Acquired 2018 fourth- and sixth-round picks from the Giants in exchange for ILB Alec Ogletree and a 2019 seventh-round pick.



3/8/2018: Signed CB Sam Shields to an undisclosed contract.



MIAMI DOLPHINS



Coaching/Front Office Moves: Relieved OC Clyde Christensen. Hired OC Dowell Loggains.



Reserve/Future Contracts: DB Taveze Calhoun, QB Brandon Doughty, OT Sean Hickey, DB Tracy Howard, WR Malcolm Lewis, WR Drew Morgan, WR Francis Owusu, RB Brandon Radcliff, DE Jonathan Woodard



2/20/2018: Assigned the franchise tag to WR Jarvis Landry.



3/2/2018: Acquired DE Robert Quinn and a 2018 sixth-round pick from the Rams in exchange for 2018 fourth- and sixth-round picks.



3/8/2018: Signed franchise player WR Jarvis Landry to a one-year, $15.982 million contract.



MINNESOTA VIKINGS



Coaching/Front Office Moves: Relieved OC Pat Shurmur. Hired OC John DeFilippo.



Reserve/Future Contracts: OG Josh Andrews, WR Cayleb Jones, OT Dieugot Joseph, OT Cedrick Lang, DT Caushaud Lyons, OT Storm Norton, DE Ifeadi Odenigbo, DB Horace Richardson, DB Jack Tocho, LB Antwione Williams, WR Brandon Zylstra



3/8/2018: Re-signed S Anthony Harris to a one-year, $705,000 contract. Re-signed RB Mack Brown to a one-year, $630,000 contract.



NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS



Coaching/Front Office Moves: Relieved DC Matt Patricia.



Reserve/Future Contracts: C James Ferentz, WR Cody Hollister, DB David Jones, OG Jason King, WR Riley McCarron, DB Damarius Travis, TE Will Tye, DB Jomal Wiltz



2/23/2018: LB David Harris announced his retirement.



2/24/2018: Re-signed RB Brandon Bolden to a one-year, $880,000 contract.



3/6/2018: Released DT Alan Branch.



3/7/2018: Released TE Martellus Bennett. Waived WR Bernard Reedy.



3/8/2018: Re-signed DB Brandon King to a two-year, $2.6 million contract.



NEW ORLEANS SAINTS



Reserve/Future Contracts: LB Adam Bighill, WR Travin Dural, LB Jayrone Elliott, TE Alex Ellis, DB De’Vante Harris, WR Josh Huff, C Gabe Ikard, DB Rickey Jefferson, DE Alex Jenkins, LB Shayne Skov, DB Bradley Sylve, LB Sae Tautu, OG Nate Theaker, OT John Theus, DB Mykkele Thompson, OG Andrew Tiller, OG Landon Turner, WR Paul Turner



2/5/2018: Released DT Nick Fairley.



2/20/2018: Re-signed LS Zach Wood to a one-year, $555,000 contract.



2/27/2018: Released LB Gerald Hodges.



3/3/2018: Signed S Kurt Coleman to a three-year, $18 million contract.



3/7/2018: Re-signed DE George Johnson to a one-year contract.



NEW YORK GIANTS



Coaching/Front Office Moves: Fired coach Ben McAdoo, OC Mike Sullivan, and DC Steve Spagnuolo. Hired GM Dave Gettleman, coach Pat Shurmur, OC Mike Shula, and DC James Bettcher.



Reserve/Future Contracts: LB Thurston Armbrister, OG Ethan Cooper, WR Amba Etta-Tawo, OT Laurence Gibson, K Marshall Koehn, DB Jeremiah McKinnon, P Austin Rehkow, DB Tim Scott, WR Canaan Severin, RB Jalen Simmons, DT Kristjan Sokoli, RB Terrell Watson, DE Jordan Williams



2/9/2018: Waived RT Bobby Hart.



2/21/2018: Re-signed OG John Greco to a one-year, $1.015 million contract. Waived LB Deontae Skinner.



3/7/2018: Acquired LB Alec Ogletree and a 2019 seventh-round pick from the Rams in exchange for 2018 fourth- and sixth-round picks.



NEW YORK JETS



Coaching/Front Office Moves: Fired OC John Morton. Promoted OC Jeremy Bates from QBs coach.



Reserve/Future Contracts: LB Micah Awe, OG Ben Braden, OT Korren Kirven, RB Jeremy Langford, WR Jalin Marshall, WR Tre McBride, DE Claude Pelon, LB Kacy Rodgers, DB Terrell Sinkfield, QB Joel Stave, WR Damore’ea Stringfellow, P Ben Turk, WR Daniel Williams



2/19/2018: Released OT Ben Ijalana.



2/28/2018: RB Matt Forte announced his retirement. Released RE Muhammad Wilkerson.





OAKLAND RAIDERS



Coaching/Front Office Moves: Fired coach Jack Del Rio, OC Todd Downing, and DC John Pagano. Hired coach Jon Gruden, OC Greg Olson, and DC Paul Guenther.



Reserve/Future Contracts: DE Fadol Brown, LS Andrew East, WR Keon Hatcher, DB Darius Hillary, RB Elijah Hood, DB Tevin Mitchel, LS Bradley Northnagel, DB Shaquille Richardson, DE Joby Saint Fleur, OG Jordan Simmons, DT Shakir Soto



2/5/2018: Released CB David Amerson.



3/5/2018: Released OLB Aldon Smith.



PHILADELPHIA EAGLES



Coaching/Front Office Moves: Relieved OC Frank Reich. Promoted OC Mike Groh from WRs coach.



Reserve/Future Contracts: DB DeVante Bausby, DB Elie Bouka, TE Billy Brown, DT Winston Craig, WR Rashard Davis, OG Darrell Greene, OT Taylor Hart, P Cam Johnston, DB D.J. Killings, TE Josh Perkins, DB Tre Sullivan, C Jon Toth, WR Bryce Treggs, WR Greg Ward, WR Marquess Wilson, TE Adam Zaruba



2/27/2018: P Donnie Jones announced his retirement.



3/7/2018: Acquired DL Michael Bennett and a 2018 seventh-round pick from the Seahawks in exchange for WR Marcus Johnson and a 2018 fifth-round pick.



PITTSBURGH STEELERS



Coaching/Front Office Moves: Relieved OC Todd Haley. Promoted OC Randy Fichtner from QBs coach.



Reserve/Future Contracts: DB Jordan Dangerfield, LB Matt Galambos, DB Malik Golden, WR Trey Griffey, DT Lavon Hooks, LB Farrington Huguenin, WR Tevin Jones, LB Keith Kelsey, LB Darnell Leslie, TE Jake McGee, DB Dashaun Phillips, DE Casey Sayles, RB James Summers, WR Justin Thomas, WR Marcus Tucker, P Matt Wile



1/16/2018: Re-signed CB Mike Hilton to a one-year, $555,000 contract.



2/1/2018: Re-signed P Jordan Berry to a one-year, $1.887 million contract.



2/10/2018: Re-signed FB Roosevelt Nix to a four-year, $6.975 million contract.



3/6/2018: Assigned the franchise tag to RB Le’Veon Bell.



SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS



Reserve/Future Contracts: WR DeAndre Carter, RB Malcolm Johnson, OT Andrew Lauderdale, LB Bo Lokombo, QB Nick Mullens, OT Pace Murphy, DB Trovon Reed, DB Channing Stribling, TE Cole Wick



1/26/2018: Re-signed LB Mark Nzeocha to a one-year, $705,000 contract.



2/7/2018: Re-signed DE Cassius Marsh to a two-year, $7.7 million contract.



2/8/2018: Re-signed QB Jimmy Garoppolo to a five-year, $137.5 million contract.



2/14/2018: Re-signed C Daniel Kilgore to a three-year, $11.75 million contract.



2/27/2018: Re-signed OT Garry Gilliam to a two-year, $7.75 million contract.



3/8/2018: Signed WR Marquise Goodwin to a three-year, $20.3 million extension through 2021.



SEATTLE SEAHAWKS



Coaching/Front Office Moves: Fired OC Darrell Bevell and DC Kris Richard. Hired OC Brian Schottenheimer and DC Ken Norton Jr.



Reserve/Future Contracts: OT Isaiah Battle, OG Willie Beavers, QB Trevone Boykin, DB Alex Carter, FB Jalston Fowler, WR Cyril Grayson, K Jason Myers, DE Noble Nwachukwu



3/7/2018: Acquired WR Marcus Johnson and a 2018 fifth-round pick from the Eagles in exchange for DL Michael Bennett and a 2018 seventh-round pick.



TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS



Reserve/Future Contracts: RB Dalton Crossan, LS Drew Ferris, DB Maurice Fleming, RB Austin Johnson, LB Jeff Knox, WR Jake Lampman, WR Devin Lucien, LB Eric Nzeocha, OT Givens Price, OT Brad Seaton, OG Avery Young



2/20/2018: Released RB Doug Martin, DT Chris Baker, and K Nick Folk.



2/26/2018: Released C Joe Hawley.



3/8/2018: Re-signed QB Ryan Fitzpatrick to a one-year contract.



TENNESSEE TITANS



Coaching/Front Office Moves: Fired coach Mike Mularkey, OC Terry Robiskie, and DC Dick LeBeau. Hired coach Mike Vrabel, OC Matt LaFleur, and DC Dean Pees.



Reserve/Future Contracts: DB Jeremy Boykins, QB Tyler Ferguson, WR Darius Jennings, DB Denzel Johnson, OG Tyler Marz, DE Johnny Maxey, WR Zach Pascal, TE Tim Semisch, DE Julius Warmsley, OG Cody Wichmann, NT Antwaun Woods



2/5/2018: Re-signed CB Demontre Hurst to a one-year, $705,000 contract.



2/20/2018: Re-signed K Ryan Succop to a five-year, $20 million contract.



3/8/2018: Released RB DeMarco Murray.



WASHINGTON REDSKINS



Reserve/Future Contracts: OG Alex Balducci, DE Tavaris Barnes, TE Chris Bazile, OG Orlando Franklin, DT Montori Hughes, OT Cameron Jefferson, OT John Kling, DB Kenny Ladler, LB Alex McCalister, LB Cassanova McKinzy, QB Stephen Morris, NT Ondre Pipkins, DB James Sample, DB Orion Stewart



1/25/2018: Re-signed ILB Mason Foster to a two-year, $4 million contract.



1/30/2018: Acquired QB Alex Smith from the Chiefs in exchange for CB Kendall Fuller and a 2018 third-round pick. Signed QB Alex Smith to a four-year, $94 million extension through 2022.



3/6/2018: Re-signed CB Deshazor Everett to a multi-year contract.