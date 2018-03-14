NFL transaction roundup: Suh, Mathieu hit the market as others sign

While free agents are officially coming off the market with the start of the NFL's new league year Wednesday afternoon, several big names have been added to the pool of available players.

Defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh, wide receiver Jordy Nelson, tight end Julius Thomas, free safety Tyrann Mathieu, receiver Jeremy Maclin and tight end Eric Ebron are some of the names that have been released by their respective teams. They'll all become unrestricted free agents and be able to sign with any team.

Teams haven't wasted any time getting deals done. The following transactions have become official since the 4 p.m. ET deadline has past:

--The Broncos agreed to terms with free agent QB Case Keenum on a two-year deal reportedly worth $36 million.

--The Redskins acquired QB Alex Smith from the Kansas City Chiefs for CB Kendall Fuller and a third-round pick.

--The Chiefs also agreed to terms with free agent WR Sammy Watkins (reportedly three years, $48 million) and LB Anthony Hitchens (reportedly five years, $45 million).

--The Bills have traded QB Tyrod Taylor to the Browns for a third-round pick and have also dealt OT Cordy Glenn and two 2018 draft picks (Nos. 21 and 158) to the Bengals for the Nos. 12 and 187 picks in this year's draft. The Bills also agreed to terms with free agent DT Star Lotulelei (five-year deal), DE Trent Murphy (three years, reportedly worth $21 million), S Rafael Bush (two years, reportedly worth up to $4.5 million) and LB Julian Stanford (two years).

--In addition to releasing Suh and Thomas, the Dolphins traded WR Jarvis Landry to the Browns for a 2018 fourth-round pick and 2019 seventh-round pick.

--Cleveland also received CB Damarious Randall in a trade with the Packers, sending QB DeShone Kizer back and swapping 2018 fourth- and fifth-round picks with Green Bay and sent DL Danny Shelton and a 2018 fifth-rounder to the New England Patriots for a 2019 third-round pick.

--The Eagles have acquired DE Michael Bennett from the Seahawks for WR Marcus Johnson and a 2018 fifth-round pick. Philadelphia also agreed to terms on a one-year deal with LB Corey Nelson reportedly worth up to $2.25 million.

--The Rams acquired CB Marcus Peters and a 2018 sixth-rounder from the Chiefs for a 2018 fourth-round pick and 2019 second-rounder and also added CB Aqib Talib from the Broncos for a 2018 fifth-round pick. The Rams sent DE Robert Quinn and a 2018 sixth-round pick to the Dolphins in exchange for Miami's fourth- and sixth- round picks and dealt LB Alec Ogletree and a 2019 seventh-round pick to the Giants in exchange for New York's fourth- and sixth-round picks in this year's draft. Los Angeles also announced its three-year extension with CB Nickell Robey-Coleman.

--The Giants signed free agent cornerback Teddy Williams to a one-year contract.

--The Panthers acquired WR Torrey Smith from the Eagles, sending CB Daryl Worley back to Philadelphia. Carolina also re-signed DE Julius Peppers to a one-year deal reportedly worth $5 million.

--The Ravens agreed to terms with free agent WRs Ryan Grant (four years, reportedly worth $29 million) and John Brown (one year, reportedly worth $5 million).

--The Bears have re-signed CB Prince Amukamara (three years, reportedly worth $27 million) and LB Sam Acho (two years, reportedly worth $7.5 million). Chicago also released QB Mike Glennon, WR Marcus Wheaton and CB Marcus Cooper

--The Steelers have released CB William Gay, S Mike Mitchell and S Robert Golden.

--The Chargers have agreed to terms on a three-year deal with free agent TE Virgil Green.

--The 49ers agreed to terms with free agent RB Jerick McKinnon on a four-year deal worth a reported $30 million and OL Weston Richburg on a five-year deal. San Francisco also re-signed LB Brock Coyle to a three-year deal reportedly worth up to $11.5 million.

--The Lions signed free agent CB DeShawn Shead to a one-year deal reportedly worth $3.5 million.

--The Falcons agreed to terms with OL Brandon Fusco on a three-year deal reportedly worth $12.75 million.

--The Titans and DE DaQuan Jones agreed to terms on a new multi-year contract.

--Field Level Media