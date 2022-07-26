It’s officially training camp season.

By the end of the day on Tuesday, all 32 NFL teams will have welcomed their full set of players and opened training camp. Practices are set to start around the league on Wednesday with the league set to hold “Back Together Saturday” this weekend to show live coverage of every camp on NFL Network.

Four teams — the Bills, Jaguars, Raiders, and Rams — already have their full rosters in camp. The Jaguars and Raiders will be playing in the Hall of Fame Game while the Bills and Rams will open the season with a Thursday night game on September 8.

The other 28 teams will be fully open for business on Tuesday and that moves us closer to the long-awaited start of the push toward Super Bowl LVII in Arizona next February.

All NFL training camps will be open by end of Tuesday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk