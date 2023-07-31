NFL training camp tracker: WR Tim Patrick carted off at practice, Broncos fear Achilles injury

Yahoo Sports Staff
·1 min read
27
Denver Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick, left, chats with head coach Sean Payton while warming up during NFL football training camp at the team&#39;s headquarters, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Centennial Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Denver Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick, left, chats with head coach Sean Payton while warming up during NFL football training camp at the team's headquarters, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Centennial Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

NFL training camps are officially in full swing, with veterans reporting across the league. Stay up to date with Yahoo Sports on the latest news, highlights, injuries, holdouts and everything else you need to know.

Denver Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick was carted off at practice on Monday with a non-contact leg injury. During the team's first fully padded 7-on-7 drill, Patrick slipped on the grass as he started to run and fell to the ground.

Head coach Sean Payton said later on that looked like Patrick had torn his Achilles.

Practice injuries like this are always tough, but in Patrick's case it's particularly brutal. He tore his ACL on Aug. 2 last year and missed the entirety of the 2022 season. Now, just when he was on the comeback trail, it looks like he's going to miss his second consecutive season with an injury he sustained in training camp.

Yahoo Sports' NFL team of Charles Robinson, Jori Epstein and Charles McDonald will be spread across the country in the coming weeks to cover it all. Follow Yahoo Sports on social, join or create a Yahoo Fantasy Football League, and gear up for kickoff to the 2023 season Sept. 7 in Kansas City.

Live Updates