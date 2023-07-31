NFL training camp tracker: WR Tim Patrick carted off at practice, Broncos fear Achilles injury

Denver Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick, left, chats with head coach Sean Payton while warming up during NFL football training camp at the team's headquarters, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Centennial Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Denver Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick was carted off at practice on Monday with a non-contact leg injury. During the team's first fully padded 7-on-7 drill, Patrick slipped on the grass as he started to run and fell to the ground.

Update: #Broncos fear WR Tim Patrick suffered an Achilles injury, per Sean Payton.



Awful news if it's season ending like the torn ACL he suffered last year at camp. https://t.co/erErKTdesf pic.twitter.com/IW3VUC5yw2 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) July 31, 2023

Head coach Sean Payton said later on that looked like Patrick had torn his Achilles.

Sean Payton said appears to be left Achilles injury for Tim Patrick. “It’s always difficult to watch.” #9sports pic.twitter.com/SyemhtiHrU — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) July 31, 2023

Practice injuries like this are always tough, but in Patrick's case it's particularly brutal. He tore his ACL on Aug. 2 last year and missed the entirety of the 2022 season. Now, just when he was on the comeback trail, it looks like he's going to miss his second consecutive season with an injury he sustained in training camp.

