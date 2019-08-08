NFL training camp tracker: With Ezekiel Elliott holding out, rookie Cowboys RB Tony Pollard turning heads

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) hands the football to running back Tony Pollard during practice at the NFL football team's training camp in Oxnard, Calif., Saturday, July 27, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker)

With Ezekiel Elliott holding out, there is an opening in the Cowboys backfield.

Tony Pollard, a rookie out of Memphis, has caught the attention of at least one key teammate.

Dak Prescott said he’s been a standout so far in training camp. Via The Dallas Morning News:

“One of the most exciting players to me of this training camp,” Prescott said. "The things that he's been able to do running the ball, catching the ball out of the backfield. He's making plays.

“And he's really an intelligent dude. A really smart guy. When we're in the offense, or in the offensive unit, or in the team meetings, anytime coach calls him out on his responsibility, without a hesitation he's getting that right. That's what you want to see from a young guy.''

