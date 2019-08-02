NFL training camp tracker: Watch Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes fire a deep rocket to a new target

Jul 27, 2019; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a pass during training camp at Missouri Western State University. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Mahomes putting on a show with a rookie receiver

Reigning MVP and improvisational wizard Patrick Mahomes is getting a speedy new target acclimated to his magical ways. The Chiefs star rolled to his right and found rookie Mecole Hardman in practice, much to the delight of assembled fans.

Hardman, the team’s second-round pick out of Georgia, zipped under the Mahomes throw just short of the goal line.

Patriots receiver Maurice Harris has a great coach

New England Patriots receiver Maurice Harris is turning heads in camp, and he is tossing some credit to his wife. According to a story in The Athletic, Kayla Harris — who comes from a football family — has been critical in helping her husband get ahead of the game.

Her brother, Richard Rodgers, is a tight end with the Eagles. And her father is the Panthers’ secondary coach.

After catching on as an undrafted free agent with the Washington Redskins in 2016, Harris signed a 1-year deal with New England this offseason looking to win a job.

