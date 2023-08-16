NFL training camp tracker: Titans WR Treylon Burks sustains LCL sprain after being carted off in joint practice

Treylon Burks was carted off the field after making a deep catch in the Titans’ practice with the Vikings on Wednesday

NFL training camps are officially in full swing, with veterans reporting across the league. Stay up to date with Yahoo Sports on the latest news, highlights, injuries, holdouts and everything else you need to know.

Treylon Burks’ knee injury isn’t as serious as it initially seemed.

The Tennessee Titans wide receiver, who was carted off the field during a joint practice with the Minnesota Vikings on Wednesday, sprained his LCL, according to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

While the injury was initially concerning, Burks is now expected to miss only a few weeks.

#Titans WR Treylon Burks suffered an LCL sprain during practice today, sources say after the MRI. This is good news, as Burks should only miss a few weeks. A scare, but a solid result considering. pic.twitter.com/aIw4FsVC7t — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 16, 2023

Burks caught a deep pass from Ryan Tannehill during the joint practice on Wednesday and stumbled his way into the end zone before falling down. As he stood back up, Burks started limping instantly.

He was eventually helped off the field and attended to by trainers before being carted off the field.

Titans WR Treylon Burks was carted off the field after this play.



(via @LGlodek)

pic.twitter.com/801I5lnMxa — Yahoo Sports NFL (@YahooSportsNFL) August 16, 2023

“You hate seeing that,” Tannehill said, via ESPN’s Turron Davenport. “We’ll find out more information and see what’s really going on, but hopefully he’s going to be all right. He seemed obviously upset, and understandably so. Our thoughts and prayers are with him right now, and hopefully it’s not too bad.”

Treylon Burks is expected to miss just a few weeks after an injury scare on Wednesday in Minnesota. (AP/Mark Zaleski)

According to Rapoport, Burks is now expected to be sidelined for just a few weeks. The Titans open their season on Sept. 10 against the New Orleans Saints, which is a little more than three weeks away. It’s unclear if he’ll be ready to go by Week 1.

Burks, 23, recorded 444 receiving yards and scored one touchdown in 11 games last season. The Titans selected him with the No. 18 overall pick in last year’s draft out of Arkansas.

The Titans and Vikings will square off in their preseason game on Saturday.

Yahoo Sports' team of reporters, Charles Robinson, Jori Epstein and Charles McDonald will be spread across the country in the coming weeks to cover it all. Follow Yahoo Sports on social, join or create a Yahoo Fantasy Football League, and gear up for kickoff to the 2023 season Sept. 7 in Kansas City.

NFL preseason updates

Dolphins DT Christian Wilkins holding out for new deal

Bucs WR Russell Gage to miss season with knee injury

Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey to have foot surgery, miss 2 games

Browns’ Joel Bitonio said Eagles took 'cheap shots' at Deshaun Watson in practice

Lions WR Jameson Williams leaves practice after grabbing hamstring

A mentalist stunned Aaron Rodgers and the Jets on “Hard Knocks”

Michael Oher and the 'Blind Side' family’s not-so-Hollywood ending

The Giants’ mishmash WR room may actually fit together this season

Four Verts: O-line play a mess, Russell Wilson and Trey Lance’s extended outings

Colts rookie QB Anthony Richardson will start this season

Eagles WR A.J. Brown got faster, and has GPS data to prove it

Ex-Seahawks, Ravens RB Alex Collins dies

Ex-Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott to join Patriots on 1-year deal

Ex-Vikings RB Dalvin Cook to join Jets on 1-year deal