NFL training camp tracker: The Bears may have a favorite in kicker competition

Jun 11, 2019; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bears kicker Eddy Pineiro (15) and kicker Elliott Fry (8) warm up during Veteran Minicamp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

Throughout NFL training camps, Yahoo Sports will track the new faces, holdouts, injuries and position battles that will shape your team’s season. Check back to keep up with the league’s hottest news as it happens.

Is there a kicker solution emerging in Chicago?

The Chicago Bears’ painful playoff exit has the whole city locked in on the kicker battle. And suddenly, Eddy Pineiro may be pulling ahead of Elliott Fry in the race to replace Cody Parkey.

Pineiro hit a 60-yard attempt today and, intriguingly, seemed to be getting reps that had been set to go to Fry.

Eddy Piñeiro finishes his kicking session 7 for 8.



In ideal weather conditions, he was short from 55 but hit from 60.



He made from 38 in team drills, so he’s sitting at 8-of-9 today.



We’ll ask Nagy why Piñeiro is kicking today & not Fry, whose turn it was in the alternation — Rich Campbell (@Rich_Campbell) August 1, 2019

The 23-year-old Pineiro, who kicked for Florida in college, spent last season on injured reserve with the Raiders. The Bears acquired him for a conditional 2021 7th-round draft pick.

He one-upped Fry over the weekend by nailing a 63-yard try.

Le’Veon Bell: Pick me first in fantasy

Jets running back Le’Veon Bell apologized to fantasy owners who picked him last year, only to watch him hold out all season. This year will be different, he said. He advised fantasy players to take him first overall.

Le’Veon Bell to fantasy owners: Pick me No. 1 overall. #Jets pic.twitter.com/pFtCSqOoO8 — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) August 1, 2019

That’s confidence. Maybe it’s a sign that he knows new Jets coach Adam Gase plans to give him the ball early and often this season.

And Bell isn’t done apologizing for last season yet. He said he wished he could have let fantasy players know he’d be holding out, so they wouldn’t draft him.

#Jets RB Le’Veon Bell says he wishes he could’ve sent a signal to fantasy owners last year that he wasn’t going to show up. pic.twitter.com/gV7RQsqQYK — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) August 1, 2019

Packers RB Aaron Jones sits again

It’s not the worst news for a running back to miss a couple practices this early in training camp, but Aaron Jones has an injury history.

Jones, who is slated to be the Packers’ featured back this season, sat out again Thursday with a hamstring injury.

Aaron Jones (hamstring tightness) also not going today. Second straight day he’ll miss. More reps for rookie RB Dexter Williams with Jones and Williams out. — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) August 1, 2019

Jones has missed time in each of his first two seasons due to injury. He hasn’t carried more than 133 times in a season yet, and it remains to be seen if he can handle a full NFL workload. His start to camp isn’t the best news for a Packers team that would like Jones to have a big role.

Christian McCaffrey gets a very strange autograph request

Famous NFL players probably get asked to sign any number of odd items at training camp. But ... a baby?

Scott Fowler of the Charlotte Observer reported that Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey got one unusual request at practice Thursday:

Christian McCaffrey and Matt Paradis, both without pads today. As McCaffrey walks to a field a fan screams “Christian, will you sign my baby?” He did not. pic.twitter.com/YXfEIdHj1Z — Scott Fowler (@scott_fowler) August 1, 2019

