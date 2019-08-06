NFL training camp tracker: Texans rookie CB held out of practice
Texans rookie Lonnie Johnson not practicing today
The Texans are holding their rookie cornerback out of practice a day after he delivered a “ridiculous” hit in a joint practice with the Packers.
#Texans CB Lonnie Johnson, bounced from the #Packers joint practice yesterday after his big hit/posedown combination, is not at practice with his teammates today. He’s currently working out in the field house and coach Bill O’Brien will address his situation afterward.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 6, 2019
Baker and OBJ connect for TD
#Browns red zone. Baker Mayfield to Odell Beckham, Jr. for the TD. (It was live on @nflnetwork; hope you’re watching!) pic.twitter.com/0oS63I691b
— Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) August 6, 2019
Aaron Rodgers has mastered the one-hand catch
The many talents of @AaronRodgers12 🏈 pic.twitter.com/0UmeePTnWu
— Green Bay Packers (@packers) August 6, 2019
