NFL training camp tracker: Texans center Scott Quessenberry tears ACL, MCL
NFL training camps are officially in full swing, with veterans reporting across the league. Stay up to date with Yahoo Sports on the latest news, highlights, injuries, holdouts and everything else you need to know.
Houston Texans center Scott Quessenberry is now likely out for the season.
Quessenberry tore his ACL and MCL in his left knee at training camp on Thursday, . Quessenberry went down during team drills on Thursday and was carted off the field.
Quessenberry was set to enter his second season with the Texans this fall. He started for the team all last season after spending his first four years in the league with the Los Angeles Chargers. Quessenberry signed a one-year, $2.1 million deal with the Texans this past offseason.
With Quessenberry now sidelined, the Texans will likely turn to rookie Juice Scruggs. The Texans took Scruggs in the second round of the NFL Draft earlier this year out of Penn State.
“What I’ve seen from Juice is I’ve seen a guy who’s stepped in and doing a really good job of handling a lot of different positions,” Texans coach DeMeco Ryans said, . “Playing guard, playing center, see a guy who’s able to handle multiple things, operate efficiently inside, so we’re pleased where Juice is.”
The Texans also signed backup center Michael Deiter this past offseason. He spent the past four seasons with the Miami Dolphins.
Yahoo Sports' NFL team of Charles Robinson, Jori Epstein and Charles McDonald will be spread across the country in the coming weeks to cover it all. Follow Yahoo Sports on social, join or create a Yahoo Fantasy Football League, and gear up for kickoff to the 2023 season Sept. 7 in Kansas City.
- G
Broncos RB Javonte Williams will play in preseason 10 months after ACL injury, head coach Sean Payton says
Yahoo SportsWilliams was cleared for practice at the start of training camp avoided the PUP list.
- G
Is Falcons' run-first, 'positionless' path to playoff contention finally about to pay off?
Yahoo SportsAtlanta hasn't finished above .500 since 2017, but the Falcons' yearslong approach to versatility — headlined by No. 8 overall pick Bijan Robinson — has them feeling optimistic.
Colts giving rookie QB Anthony Richardson ‘practically all’ of starter reps in camp
“His work ethic and his poise in the huddle, for a rookie, has impressed me a lot.”
- G
- G