NFL training camp tracker: Texans center Scott Quessenberry tears ACL, MCL

Texans center Scott Quessenberry tore his ACL and MCL in training camp on Thursday. (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Houston Texans center Scott Quessenberry is now likely out for the season.

Quessenberry tore his ACL and MCL in his left knee at training camp on Thursday, according to the Houston Chronicle . Quessenberry went down during team drills on Thursday and was carted off the field.

Quessenberry was set to enter his second season with the Texans this fall. He started for the team all last season after spending his first four years in the league with the Los Angeles Chargers. Quessenberry signed a one-year, $2.1 million deal with the Texans this past offseason.

With Quessenberry now sidelined, the Texans will likely turn to rookie Juice Scruggs. The Texans took Scruggs in the second round of the NFL Draft earlier this year out of Penn State.

“What I’ve seen from Juice is I’ve seen a guy who’s stepped in and doing a really good job of handling a lot of different positions,” Texans coach DeMeco Ryans said, via the Houston Chronicle . “Playing guard, playing center, see a guy who’s able to handle multiple things, operate efficiently inside, so we’re pleased where Juice is.”

The Texans also signed backup center Michael Deiter this past offseason. He spent the past four seasons with the Miami Dolphins.

