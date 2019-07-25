NFL training camp tracker: Redskins shuffle line as Trent Williams remains a no-show

Dec 30, 2018; Landover, MD, USA; Washington Redskins offensive tackle Trent Williams (71) stands in the tunnel prior to the Redskins' game against the Philadelphia Eagles at FedEx Field. The Eagles won 24-0. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Redskins haven’t heard from Williams, shuffle line

Jay Gruden says he still hasn’t heard from left tackle Trent Williams — holding out over a contract dispute — as the Washington Redskins begin their first full practices. The team is apparently shifting Ereck Flowers over from guard to take first-team reps at the spot usually occupied by the 7-time Pro Bowler.

Jay Gruden still has not talked to Trent Williams and Williams has not reported for the first day of actual practices. The plan is to use Ereck Flowers at left tackle, abandoning the hope to play him at guard... for now. — Les Carpenter (@Lescarpenter) July 25, 2019

Kimberley A. Martin covered Gruden’s approach to the chaos from Richmond.

J.J. Watt’s social media game is already in shape

Even superstars like Houston Texans pass rusher J.J. Watt need credentials to verify their identities around the training camp facilities. Watt’s businesslike demeanor in his badge photo apparently caught the attention of The Action Network’s Darren Rovell, and put him right in Watt’s Twitter crosshairs.

That’s literally what I get paid to do Darren. https://t.co/FKcSqoRtfz — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) July 25, 2019

Count it as his first big hit of the season.

Saints report to camp, but Michael Thomas doesn’t

The Saints are suddenly dealing with a holdout from one of their irreplaceable stars. Receiver Michael Thomas, who Yahoo Sports’ Charles Robinson reported wants to be the first receiver to make $20 million per season, did not report to Saints camp with his teammates on Thursday as he seeks a new contract. Thomas led the NFL with 125 catches last season.

If Thomas digs in and a compromise isn’t reached, it could be the most impactful training camp holdout across the league.

