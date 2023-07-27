Dalvin Cook's first training camp visit is with the Jets after the Vikings released him. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

The New York Jets will reportedly be running back Dalvin Cook's first stop this offseason, according to multiple reports.

Dalvin Cook will be flying up later today. He’s scheduled to appear on @gmfb tomorrow, followed by a trip over to the Jets’ facility. He’ll be around for the weekend. #jets — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) July 27, 2023

Cook, who made the Pro Bowl and rushed for at least 1,000 yards in each of the past four seasons, spent his first six years in the NFL with the Minnesota Vikings. He was released in June after the Vikings failed to find a trade partner. Cook would have counted $14.1 million against Minnesota's salary cap had he remained on the team by the start of the season.

Now, this doesn't mean Cook is a lock to sign with the Jets, even after Aaron Rodgers agreed to a massive pay cut. The other three AFC East teams could also be interested. Cook recently said his hometown Miami Dolphins were his preferred destination, the New England Patriots have reportedly been in contact with the veteran back and Cook's brother, James Cook, plays for the Buffalo Bills.

Cook's weekend trip to New York could be his only training camp stop, or it could be the first in free agency trip where he evaluates his options.

