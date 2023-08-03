NFL training camp tracker: Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins still not practicing and John Harbaugh doesn't know when he will

J.K. Dobbins missed nine games in 2022 with a knee injury. (Kevin Richardson/Baltimore Sun/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

The Baltimore Ravens seemingly have another contract situation on their hands. Running back J.K. Dobbins is still on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list, and head coach John Harbaugh all but confirmed Dobbins' inability to practice isn't related to his health.

"There is a point in time when it does become a concern," Harbaugh said Wednesday of Dobbins' absence. "J.K. and I talked last night. We talk a lot. He wants to be out there, and he needs to be out there, just like any player does. Other than that, there's nothing else I can really add. I don't know when he's going to come back, but I know I'm going to be really happy when he does."

While neither the Ravens nor Dobbins said the quiet part out loud yet, Dobbins could be "holding in" — meaning he's attending training camp but not actively participating in it while he seeks a new deal. Recently signed Ravens running back Melvin Gordon accidentally insinuated Dobbins' contract issues, though, after he joined the team this summer.

“I didn’t even know he’s sitting out, but J.K. is sitting out,” Gordon told the Baltimore Banner on Monday. “They’re not even making a big headline out of it, unless you’re in Indy, I guess. And they got other players sitting out. I didn’t even know J.K. was sitting out until I came here.”

Gordon referenced the Indianapolis Colts, who are in the midst of their own "hold in" situation after running back Jonathan Taylor requested a trade last week.

Dobbins' situation is similar but a little more tenuous than Taylor's if it's truly contract-related. Dobbins was drafted 14 picks after Taylor in 2020 but has played in 20 fewer games after an ACL injury prematurely canceled his 2021 campaign and likely contributed to the nine games Dobbins missed in 2022. As such, Dobbins has rushed only 226 times for 1,325 yards and 11 touchdowns in 23 games during his career. His 5.9 yards per rush attempt is good, but his durability and availability remain questionable.

This could also just be another case of Dobbins just not be healthy enough to practice. He initially injured his knee during the 2021 preseason and didn't return to the field until Week 2 of the 2022 season.

Dobbins is headed into the final year of his rookie deal and will make around $4 million base salary, per Over The Cap. We'll see if the Ravens show any sense of urgency with Dobbins, who could be subjected to the same issues that've plagued running backs all summer at the negotiation table.

