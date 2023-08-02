NFL training camp tracker: Rams WR Cooper Kupp injures hamstring, could be out for weeks

Cooper Kupp missed eight games in 2022 with an ankle injury. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

NFL training camps are officially in full swing, with veterans reporting across the league. Stay up to date with Yahoo Sports on the latest news, highlights, injuries, holdouts and everything else you need to know.

Los Angeles Rams star wideout Cooper Kupp left Tuesday's practice with a lower body injury, and now we know why: ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Wednesday morning Kupp suffered a hamstring injury that reportedly could keep him out of practice for a few weeks. He underwent an MRI on the injury to determine the severity of the injury.

Kupp, 29, missed eight games this past season with an ankle injury that played a large role in the Rams' utter collapse. Los Angeles also lost quarterback Matthew Stafford during that span and went 2-6 without both Stafford and Kupp. His absence leaves the Rams' receiving corps woefully thin with five weeks left before the season. The most experienced pass-catcher left at the position is veteran DeMarcus Robinson, who has 190 career receptions in seven seasons.

The Rams need a healthy Kupp on their offense to have a bounce back 2023 campaign. But. now, L.A. will have to wait while Kupp heals, again.

Yahoo Sports' NFL team of Charles Robinson, Jori Epstein and Charles McDonald will be spread across the country in the coming weeks to cover it all. Follow Yahoo Sports on social, join or create a Yahoo Fantasy Football League, and gear up for kickoff to the 2023 season Sept. 7 in Kansas City.