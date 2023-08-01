NFL training camp tracker: Raiders reportedly release TE O.J. Howard, less than 3 months after signing him

O.J. Howard didn't last long during the Raiders' 2023 training camp. (Photo by Joshua Bessex/Getty Images)

Veteran tight end O.J. Howard will be searching for a new team for the third time in 12 months.

The former 2017 first-round pick was reportedly released by the Las Vegas Raiders on Tuesday, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal's Vincent Bonsignore. Howard, 28, signed with the team on March 20 after he played 13 games for the Houston Texans in 2022.

It's been a long road for Howard, who was the No. 19 pick in 2017 by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He missed a bevy of games during his first four years in the league, including 12 in 2020 with a torn Achilles. Howard had 119 receptions for 1,737 yards and 15 touchdowns in 59 games for the Buccaneers from 2017-2021. He never finished a season with more than 34 receptions or 565 receiving yards.

Howard briefly joined the Buffalo Bills during the 2022 offseason before he was cut prior to the season. He signed with the Texans soon after and caught two touchdowns in Houston's 20-20 tie with the Indianapolis Colts in Week 1. Those were his only touchdowns of the season as Howard finished with 10 receptions for 145 yards.

