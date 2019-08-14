NFL training camp tracker: Patriots rookies serenade Titans coach Mike Vrabel on his birthday

Yahoo Sports Staff
Yahoo Sports
Jun 11, 2019; Nashville, TN, USA; <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="/nfl/teams/tennessee/" data-ylk="slk:Tennessee Titans">Tennessee Titans</a> head coach Mike Vrabel during minicamp at Saint Thomas Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Throughout NFL training camps, Yahoo Sports will track the new faces, holdouts, injuries and position battles that will shape your team’s season. Check back to keep up with the league’s hottest news as it happens.

Patriots rookies sing ‘Happy Birthday’ to Mike Vrabel

Once a Patriot, always a Patriot? Early in a joint practice, Bill Belichick sent the New England rookies to sing ‘Happy Birthday’ to longtime Patriots linebacker and current Titans head coach Mike Vrabel.

Vrabel, who turns 44 today, won three Super Bowl rings as a player under Belichick from 2001 to 2008.

He’s beginning his second season manning the sidelines in Tennessee.


