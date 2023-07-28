NFL training camp tracker: Patriots OLB Matthew Judon at camp, but seeking new contract

Matthew Judon hasn't practiced much at training camp while he seeks a raise. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

New England Patriots edge rusher Matthew Judon is at training camp, but isn't practicing. It's your classic "hold in" situation, as his decision not to participate despite physically being at camp is reportedly over his current contract, per NBCS Boston's Phil Perry. Judon's $13.625 average annual salary ranks 20th among his peers, according to Over the Cap.

Judon joined the Patriots in 2021 on a four-year, $54.5 million contract. But during that span, he's wracked up 28 sacks — tied for third-most in the NFL in the past two seasons. The only players with more San Francisco 49ers edge rusher Nick Bosa with 34 and Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett with 32. While Bosa is reportedly skipping 49ers camp while he negotiates a new contract, Garrett makes $25 million a year after he signed a five-year, $125 million deal in 2020, per Over the Cap.

Judan's relationship with the Patriots appears "amicable," according to Perry, but the situation bears monitoring as training camp progresses. Judon — who made the Pro Bowl in each of the past four seasons — has helped New England build the 11th-best defense in 2021 and second-best in 2022.

