NFL training camp tracker: Patrick Mahomes to start, play 1 quarter in Chiefs preseason opener

NFL training camps are officially in full swing, with veterans reporting across the league. Stay up to date with Yahoo Sports on the latest news, highlights, injuries, holdouts and everything else you need to know.

Patrick Mahomes will take the field briefly on Sunday in New Orleans.

Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid confirmed on Friday that Mahomes will start for the Chiefs in their preseason opener against the Saints.

Though plenty of teams rest their starters, especially quarterbacks, for much of the preseason, Reid typically plays his starters at least a little bit. Mahomes played a total of 36 snaps over two preseason games last season, and then he sat out the third.

While he won’t see too much action on Sunday, he’ll be limited to just one quarter, Mahomes is looking forward to simply getting back out there.

Patrick Mahomes will play one quarter on Sunday in the Chiefs' preseason opener against the Saints. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

"I always say that first hit, you want to get hit where it's not too hard, but you can feel it," Mahomes said Friday, via ESPN. "You go through a long offseason of working through the pocket and knowing the guys are rushing, but they can't touch you, so it's just different when you get in the game and you're able to get tackled and everything like that.

"I like to have at least one or two drives under my belt to say that I'm ready to go [and] we're doing the right things. Coach Reid, he allows me to do that."

Mahomes threw for a league-high 5,250 yards and 41 touchdowns last season, his sixth with the Chiefs, while leading the franchise to a Super Bowl win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Kansas City will open its season against the Detroit Lions on Sept. 7.

Yahoo Sports' team of reporters, Charles Robinson, Jori Epstein and Charles McDonald will be spread across the country in the coming weeks to cover it all. Follow Yahoo Sports on social, join or create a Yahoo Fantasy Football League, and gear up for kickoff to the 2023 season Sept. 7 in Kansas City.

NFL preseason updates

Davante Adams injures leg in joint practice

Where does Travis Kelce stand in the GOAT TE conversation?

Seahawks WR Cade Johnson released from hospital after preseason game

Mike Vrabel to let assistant lead Titans in preseason game

Kyle Shanahan was ready to call in Philip Rivers last season

Jalen Hurts can top last season’s campaign

Texans QB C.J. Stroud struggles in preseason debut

NFL RedZone now streamable without cable