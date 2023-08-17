NFL training camp tracker: Lions WR Jameson Williams likely to miss rest of preseason with hamstring injury

Williams is already suspended for the first six games of the season for sports betting

NFL training camps are officially in full swing, with veterans reporting across the league. Stay up to date with Yahoo Sports on the latest news, highlights, injuries, holdouts and everything else you need to know.

Detroit Lions second-year wideout Jameson Williams will likely miss the rest of the preseason with a hamstring injury he suffered during practice Wednesday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell later confirmed "there's a good chance" Williams' injury will last for the entire preseason. He also joked that he doesn't expect to have Williams for the first six games of the regular season as well, although that stems from a six-game suspension Williams received after the NFL found he and others participated in sports betting. Williams reportedly gambled on college games at team facilities, which is against the league's sports betting policy.

Jameson Williams' NFL career is off to a rocky start. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Williams reportedly pulled up limping on a deep passing drill Wednesday and clutched his right hamstring. He missed a few practices earlier this summer with a left hamstring ailment.

It's another setback for Williams, who the Lions drafted No. 12 overall in 2022. He missed the first 11 games of this past season while he recovered from an ACL injury he suffered in college. Williams played 78 snaps in six games in 2022 and only caught one of night targets — a 41-yard touchdown in a Week 17 win over the NFC North rival Chicago Bears. Williams caught two passes for 18 yards on 51 offensive snaps in his first preseason action against the New York Giants this past week.

The first game Williams will be eligible to play in 2023 — if he's healthy — is Week 7 against the Baltimore Ravens. For now, he'll have to sit and watch and recover from his injury.

