NFL training camp tracker: Lions RB Justin Jackson retires from NFL after 5 seasons

Justin Jackson played with the Lions in 2022 after he was with the Chargers from 2018-2021. (Photo by Amy Lemus/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

NFL training camps are officially in full swing, with veterans reporting across the league. Stay up to date with Yahoo Sports on the latest news, highlights, injuries, holdouts and everything else you need to know.

Detroit Lions running back Justin Jackson officially retired from the NFL, the team announced Thursday. He spent five years in the league, most notably for the Los Angeles Chargers before he spent the 2022 season with the Lions.

[Join or create a Yahoo Fantasy Football league for free today]

Jackson played mostly as a backup for Austin Ekeler or Melvin Gordon during his four years with the Chargers. He rushed 206 times for 1,040 yards and four touchdowns in 43 games. Jackson added 65 receptions for 508 yards during his time in Los Angeles.

He played behind D'Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams during his lone season with the Lions where he wracked up 170 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown as well as 12 receptions for 102 yards and one score. Jackson re-signed this offseason to back up David Montgomery and 2023 first-round pick Jahmyr Gibbs.

Yahoo Sports' team of reporters, Charles Robinson, Jori Epstein and Charles McDonald will be spread across the country in the coming weeks to cover it all. Follow Yahoo Sports on social, join or create a Yahoo Fantasy Football League, and gear up for kickoff to the 2023 season Sept. 7 in Kansas City.

NFL preseason updates

Lions reportedly signing QB Bridgewater

Texans to start No. 2 overall pick Stroud in preseason opener

Jets-Browns Hall of Fame Game does strong ratings again

Bengals' Chase '100%' wants Burrow to sit opener vs. Browns

Wilson, other starters will play Broncos' preseason opener

Patriots give Judon $12M bump in guaranteed money after 'hold-in'

Colts sign RB Drake amid Taylor trade request

Saints, Jordan reportedly agree to 2-year, $27.5M extension

Jets QB Wilson shows improvement in Hall of Fame Game