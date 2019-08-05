NFL training camp tracker: Josh Rosen closing the gap in Dolphins QB competition
Josh Rosen impressing in Dolphins QB battle
Dolphins head coach Brian Flores updated the team’s QB competition on Monday after releasing the first depth chart with Ryan Fitzpatrick ahead of Josh Rosen.
The Dolphins play their first preseason game on Thursday against the Falcons.
Flores, on if Fitzpatrick remains ahead of the Rosen: "This is a good quarterback competition. I'll stick by what I said last week. ... Preseason games will tell us a lot. I think all three guys are working and the best guy will win."
— Adam Beasley (@AdamHBeasley) August 5, 2019
Flo: "I like some of the things Ryan did. I like some of the things Josh did. This is a good quarterback competition."
Calls it an ongoing process. Says he stands by what he said last week that Fitz was leading competition.
— Armando Salguero (@ArmandoSalguero) August 5, 2019
Texans ride kids’ bikes before practice with Packers
It’s a training camp tradition in Green Bay: Kids line up and hope a Packers player will ride their bike across the street to practice. For decades, there have been pictures of a huge Packers player riding a small bike, with a kid running alongside them.
The Houston Texans are in Green Bay for joint practices with the Packers, and they participated in the tradition too.
Squad rolling into practice like... 🚴🏼♂️🚴♀️#TexansCamp | #DreamDrive pic.twitter.com/VUbEOOmvIK
— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) August 5, 2019
The best image came from Texans rookie offensive tackle Max Scharping, a Green Bay native, who found a girl wearing a Texans No. 74 jersey and rode her bike, training wheels and all.
Green Bay native @MaxScharping taking part in the #PackersCamp tradition before this morning’s joint practice! 🚴♂️ @HoustonTexans pic.twitter.com/Cqj41XvoOc
— Green Bay Packers (@packers) August 5, 2019
More from Yahoo Sports: